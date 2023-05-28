WhatsApp video calls will soon have this Google Meet-like feature.





WhatsApp is no longer just an instant messaging app. Over time, with some big updates and features added, WhatsApp has emerged as a versatile communication app. Video calling, introducing meta avatars, sharing stickers, ensuring privacy and security, status sharing, and more, the app has taken a huge step forward in its popularity. WhatsApp, like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and other video sharing platforms, is now taking another step forward by rolling out screen sharing during video calls. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new screen sharing feature has been confirmed in Android’s beta version 2.23.11.19.

How does it work? WhatsApp users will be able to tap a button during a video call to show their screen to other members of the call. Find out all about this upcoming WhatsApp screen sharing feature of his.

WhatsApp screen sharing

The screen sharing feature is represented by an icon featuring a rectangular on-screen arrow. According to WABetaInfo, tapping the icon to ask for consent will bring up the familiar Android recording popup. According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, you will then see a message telling you that screen sharing has started.

If you choose to share your screen, everything you see on your display will be recorded and sent to the intended recipient. It’s important to note that this feature may not be accessible on older Android versions. Also, the recipient using an older version of his WhatsApp may not be able to see the content of your screen. Screen sharing may not work for large group calls, the report added.

However, you have full control over this feature. Your screen content will be sent continuously during a video call, but you can end screen sharing at any time.

When will WhatsApp users be able to screen share?

A select group of beta testers now have access to this feature. However, the WABetaInfo report added that you may have to wait a few weeks.

