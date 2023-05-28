NGO demands Google pay 100 million reais for slavery simulator game





Educafro Brasil has made available a “game” “Simulador de Escravido” that allows users to simulate becoming owners of enslaved people in their own app store, the Play store. Filed a public civil lawsuit against Google.

The NGO is seeking reparations of 100 million reais for collective moral damages from the company.

The application went live on the Play Store on April 20, was downloaded more than 1,000 times, and became unavailable around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (24th), according to CNN’s report on Google’s recommendation.

Leonardo Amarante, a consumer law attorney who consults with NGOs specializing in professional training in digital fields for the black community, criticized the availability of the Android System Store application, saying the offer itself was I thought it was a “racist attitude”. ”.

“This deplorable match reinforces one of the most despicable chapters in Brazilian history, one of the most cherished fundamental rights enshrined in the federal constitution, the norms that protect human honor and dignity, and the protection of black people. It violates norms that protect against racism,” he said.

According to the petition initiated by the NGO, the R$100 million claim for damages against Google takes into account the “nature of collective emotional damages”. [quando o dano presumido e no necessita de provas] This is a punitive educational carter. “

On Wednesday, the federal prosecutor’s office began proceedings to investigate “the game” and asked Google for clarification.

In response to the report, Google said it had nothing to comment on Educafro’s actions, but in a memo reaffirmed that the game had already been removed from the platform, and users reported applications that violated its policies. said I need to.

“We do not allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on their racial or ethnic origin, or depict or promote gratuitous violence or other dangerous activities,” the company said in a statement. said.

“Anyone who believes they have found an application that violates our rules can file a report. If we identify a policy violation, we will take appropriate action. We may also take stronger measures, such as banning developers from publishing new apps on Google Play.

How the simulator works

The producer in charge, Magnus Games, says in the application that users can trade, buy and sell slaves.

At the start of Slave Owner Simulator, you choose one of two objectives: Tyrant’s Path or Liberator’s Path. Become a wealthy slave owner or achieve the abolition of slavery. Everything is in your hands, the company description says.

The game “Slavery Simulator” provided in the Google app store. / play

One of the methods offered described it as “using slaves to acquire one’s own wealth.” Stop the abolition of slavery and accumulate a certain amount of money.

Magnus Games claims that this game was created for entertainment purposes only. Our studio condemns any form of slavery. All game content is fictitious and not related to any specific historical event. Write your application notice that all coincidences are coincidences, as shown in the image below.

Producer Magnus Games claims that the game “Slavery Simulator” available on the Google App Store was made for “entertainment purposes.” / play

ACNN has also contacted the Brazilian Game Developers Association (Abragames). In a memo, the association said it condemns any act, speech or initiative that goes beyond respect for human dignity and defames the honor of an individual or group, including games.

ACNN will attempt to contact publisher Magnus Games.

share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/nacional/educafro-entra-na-justica-contra-google-por-jogo-simulador-de-escravidao-atitude-racista/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos