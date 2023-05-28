Zhongguancun Forum builds global science and technology innovation cooperation platform__(cctv.com)





This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a life-size humanoid bionic robot on display at the exhibition center of the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, the capital of China. In the exhibition area of ​​this year’s Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), countless intelligent technology products and applications are shaping promising visions of future lives for people around the world. (Xinhua News Agency/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua News Agency) — Embroidery robots, surgical robotic arms, intelligent coal mining, online hospitals…a myriad of intelligent technology products are on display at the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum exhibition in Beijing, the capital of China. Zhongguancun, the center of innovation known as “China’s Silicon Valley”, where applications shine.

The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, which will be held from May 25th to 30th, will bring together about 650 enterprises and institutions from around the world to participate in cutting-edge technologies in fields such as information technology, intelligent manufacturing, green industry, healthcare, and medical care. introduced the progress and achievements of science and technology. health and the digital economy.

PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC), one of the early wind power surveying and designing companies in China, demonstrated its cutting-edge scientific research and development capabilities and independent innovation in the field of offshore wind power at the exhibition. demonstrated the possibilities.

“We have developed Asia’s first offshore booster station and the world’s first large-diameter rock socket single pile. The company’s independently developed offshore wind power infrastructure has also been applied to many projects in Vietnam,” said the company’s chief engineer. said Lee Wei of New Energy Engineering Laboratory at HDEC.

“The Forum will showcase the company’s scientific and technological achievements and innovative capabilities in the offshore wind field, and provide a platform for sharing business and development opportunities with more entrepreneurial companies around the world. I will,” Lee said.

Among the exhibitors, 165 foreign companies and institutions from nearly 30 countries and regions, including 25 of the world’s top 500 companies, will participate, demonstrating excellence in scientific and technological progress.

The hydrogen fuel cell technology introduced by South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group continues to captivate visitors. Hyundai Motor will invest a total of 8.5 billion yuan (approximately 1.2 billion US dollars) to establish its first overseas hydrogen fuel cell system R&D, production and sales base in Guangzhou, southern China. is.

The hydrogen fuel cell industry in Beijing and Guangzhou has a solid development base, and Hyundai Motor has a reserve of technology and products in this field. Wu Yanbin of Hyundai Motor Group (China) said there are broad prospects for cooperation between the two companies.

“Many visitors and business people visited our booth to learn about hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It has played a major role in providing opportunities for business and technical cooperation,” said Wu.

ABB, the Swiss technology giant in electrification and automation, brought an integrated solution for greenhouse gas monitoring to the exhibition. The company established China’s first manufacturing joint venture more than 30 years ago and has a full range of operations in China, including manufacturing, sales and service.

“The Zhongguancun Forum is an excellent platform to showcase our solution plans and initiate dialogue with our corporate customers,” said Lars Eckerlein, General Manager of ABB (China) Limited. “It is already the third time that we have participated in the forum, which brings us many opportunities to explore scientific and technological cooperation with global partners.”

Located in the northwest of Beijing, Zhongguancun is China’s first national independent innovation demonstration zone. Over time, the continuous emergence of important scientific and technological innovations, increasing investment in research and development, continuous improvement of innovation mechanisms, strengthening of international cooperation, etc. testify to the rapid development of China’s technology and promote China’s innovation. became the flag bearer of

Last year, Zhongguancun had 4,244 enterprises with annual sales exceeding 100 million yuan, up 2.2 times from 2012. Among them, 11 companies have exceeded 100 billion yuan in sales.

“Since its founding in 2007, the Zhongguancun Forum has been successfully held 13 times, and is an important milestone for China to actively engage in global science and technology innovation and participate broadly in global science and technology governance. It functions as an international platform,” said Wu Zhaohui. , Undersecretary of Science and Technology.

The Zhongguancun Forum has become a global, comprehensive and open high-end science and technology forum and has an important mission to promote global scientific and technological progress, said Seifer Rahman, president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers of the forum. , added: As China increasingly integrates into global innovation patterns, China’s technological development will undoubtedly become a more important driver of global innovation.

