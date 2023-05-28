Pixel Tablet: The Worst Android Tablet Google Made, The Best Apple And Samsung Never Made





Here we are! It’s time to continue the conversation about Google’s new Pixel tablet. I ended my first story by saying I think it’s more exciting than the Pixel Fold. I stand by that term. But there is a “but”…

Again, Google is essentially reinventing the tablet by plugging it into a charging speaker dock. Connect your tablet to the charging speaker dock and use it as a wireless charging stand, external speaker and Nest Hub (as the name suggests). attached to it. That’s really great. Hardware innovations are becoming rarer each year in the world of mobile phones and tablets, so it’s really refreshing to see new ways of looking at existing product categories. But like all tablets/smartphones to date, the Pixel Tablet isn’t shaped as a perfect device. In fact, some omissions made by Google may be a potential deal-breaker for certain types of users, while others make little sense at all. But in spite of that, I still find myself drawn to the Pixel Tablet. let’s try it! I guess all that’s left is to look at some of Google’s controversial choices for yourself and decide if it’s the deal-breaker. The average display and drastic lack of basic Nest Hub features make it even harder to recommend the Google Pixel Tablet. Cheap or Practical?

We’re looking at the Pixel Tablet’s 60Hz LCD display, which isn’t too bad considering the iPad 10’s and Galaxy Tab S8’s screens.

The first potential deal (for display addicts) would be Google’s decision to equip the Pixel Tablet with a fairly basic display. First, the Pixel Tablets’ 11-inch screen uses an LCD panel instead of an OLED (which should give you deeper colors). But then there can be even more disappointments with the Pixel Tablet’s screen. That’s a 60Hz refresh rate instead of the smoother 90/120hz panel.

Don’t get me wrong. Even in 2023, 60 Hz displays aren’t completely unacceptable for tablets. I don’t tend to use my tablet the same way I use my phone. In other words, not as much scrolling as when using a tablet. Tablets, especially ones like the Pixel Tablet, seem to be designed to be used as multimedia devices or as Nest Hubs (mostly static in this case). I’m not trying to justify Google’s decision, but rather to understand it.

Perhaps because Google finally switched to using 90Hz displays on its most affordable new phone (the Pixel 7a), I expected the company to offer at least a 90Hz screen on the Pixel Tablet as well. Is it because my expectations are high, or because Google’s prices are low? Frankly, I’m not sure. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Samsung and Apple tablets don’t offer better displays than the Pixel Tablet. To get the best display for $500 (or less), you’ll need a OnePlus or Xiaomi tablet. That said, considering the Pixel Tablet’s $500 price tag and the fact that it comes with a bundled dock (worth $129, according to Google), the 60Hz LCD display isn’t that shocking after all. maybe not. In fact, the Pixel Tablet’s closest competitors (from Samsung and Apple) don’t offer significantly better displays either. Priced at $500 for 128 GB of storage, the Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with 500 nits peak brightness and 60 Hz refresh. Priced at $500 with 128GB of storage, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch TFT LCD display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz (the more expensive Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch larger Both Apple’s iPad (10th generation) and iPad Air (5th generation) feature 11-inch LCD displays with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. . The iPad 10 costs $450, but this is with 64GB of storage (the next option is 256GB for $600). iPad Air 5 starts at $600 with 64GB of storage ($750 gets you 256GB)

Despite the fact that the company’s $500 tablets all have average displays, this doesn’t mean Google, Apple, and Samsung should do better. For example, Xiaomi’s $400 worth of Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro and Pad 6 have 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate LCD panels that feel much smoother than the Pixel Tablet, Galaxy Tab S8 and iPad 10/Air. can be The same goes for the new OnePlus Pad ($500), which also boasts a fast 144Hz display. So perhaps Google, Apple, and Samsung are stingy.

Google, is this 1990? The Pixel tablet charging speaker dock isn’t the Nest Hub replacement some are hoping for.Charging stations with average speakers and no Bluetooth support

Pixel tablet charging speaker docks don’t support Bluetooth, so you can’t connect wirelessly. face palm.

Pixel tablet charging speaker docks don’t support Bluetooth, so you can’t connect wirelessly. Dutch electrical engineer Jaap Haartsen said in his 1994 he laid the groundwork for Bluetooth wireless technology, Sundar Pichai & Co said that in 2023 he will be able to retire Bluetooth wireless technology…

Now… maybe this is just my personal expectations (because Google didn’t promise anything), but the most disappointing thing about the Pixel Tablet is that this is exactly what some people are expecting. It’s the fact that it’s not a Nest Hub replacement (someone = me).

After all, instead of gluing the Pixel tablet and the Nest Hub together, Google decided to severely limit the Pixel tablet charging speaker dock’s capabilities, as the name suggests. Apparently, the charging speaker dock (like the Nest Hub) alone can’t do much, according to his website on Google.

The charging speaker dock cannot be connected to a second dock (for a more immersive sound experience, it is recommended that the dock does not have basic Bluetooth connectivity. The charging speaker dock is compatible with other Google (It also doesn’t connect to compatible smart speakers or Nest Hubs.) The size of the speaker driver on the Pixel Tablets dock turned out to be 43.5 mm. It’s the same size driver that powers the tiny Nest Hub, which is less known for its incredible sound quality.

Something to keep in mind is other details about the Pixel Tablet’s speaker situation, such as power output in watts and whether Google has made any improvements to the speaker unit itself or the sound stage created by the physical speaker housing. etc.) is unknown. I would say that you shouldn’t be disappointed. At least not yet.

A deal breaker?The Pixel Tablet’s absurdly high price outside the U.S. makes absolutely no sense considering Google’s affordable Pixel phones.

The Pixel Tablet costs $500 in the US, $600 in the UK and a whopping $680 in Europe, while the $500 Pixel 7a costs $510. What happened here, Google?

Should a charging speaker dock be a must-have addition to a Pixel tablet, even if you decide you don’t need it? Perhaps for $100 less than the $500 bundle price, the option to buy a Pixel Tablet without the dock? Some people would like to. I can see why.

Finally, aside from the average display and severely limited docking capabilities, the last notable downside of the Pixel tablet is the tablet’s high price tag in some parts of the world. Ironically, while the Pixel Tablet and dock bundle sells for a whopping $500 in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. don’t enjoy the same astonishing price, or even close to it. Not even. The Pixel Tablet sells for 600 in the UK, but a whopping 680 in Germany and the rest of Europe. But hey, at least Google sells the Pixel Tablet in those countries in the first place. Availability of Google devices is limited as usual. The reason these prices make little sense (at least to me) is that Google’s pricing strategy for his Pixel smartphone lineup is the exact opposite of what we see on tablets. Take his Pixel 7a, which made its world debut with the Pixel Tablet, for example. The Pixel 7a starts at $500 in the US, $450 in the UK and $510 in Europe. The Pixel Tablet starts at the same $500 in the US, $600 and $680 in the UK. Speaking of European pricing, the Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock (assuming you want to buy an add-on or replacement) costs $129, but given that the dock (as we established) lacks functionality And this seems ridiculously expensive. If you don’t have a Pixel Tablet connected, or even basic Bluetooth connectivity, you can use the Nest Hub ($99). The no-nonsense Pixel Tablet case/stand accessory Google introduced is also pretty pricey ($80).

Ultimately, the lack of basic Bluetooth connectivity makes it impossible to connect a charging speaker dock to a second dock, Nest Hub, Nest Audio, or Nest Mini (making a Pixel Tablet a special It means that the dock that was supposed to be a thing is likely to become unconnectable. It’s not really useful if the tablet isn’t connected. And it’s not Bueno.

Forgive the small speaker drivers, but Google is providing basic Bluetooth connectivity to the Pixel tablet dock so you can listen to music wirelessly, connect the dock to another speaker for more immersive sound, and more. I don’t understand why I can’t perform basic operations on experience. What is this, Google? 1990?

Still, I’d still like to try the Pixel Tablet because I think the dock idea is very interesting. Giving your tablet its own home base, where it resides and charges when not in use, seems like a great decision. And perhaps Google is keeping advanced versions of its charging speaker dock and high refresh rate display for its 2nd generation Pixel tablets?

Anyway, welcome back to Google and Android tablet games!

