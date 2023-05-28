Former GTRI chief scientist pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud Georgia Tech and CIA





James G. Maloney, a former principal investigator at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Georgia Tech and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Maloney’s co-conspirators, James J. Ackley and James D. Fraley III, pleaded guilty to the same charges in 2016.

“These defendants betrayed the trust placed in them by Georgia Tech and the CIA by allowing greed to cloud their judgment,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The seven-year delay in resolving Mr Maloney’s case stems from a ruse by Mr Maloney to evade criminal liability by threatening to reveal classified information during his trial, and his unsuccessful attempt to get the government to dismiss the case. But, as Maloney discovered, governments are not bullied or intimidated by criminal defendants.”

FBI Atlanta Special Agent Keri Farley said: “Maloney’s guilty plea should send a clear message to those who seek to abuse their position for personal gain. will be found and held accountable,” he said. “Thanks to our extraordinary partnership with Georgia Tech, even with Maloney’s defense tactics, he was unable to avoid the consequences of his crime. A long affair will come to an end.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court include: From early 2007 to his late 2013, Maloney, Ackley, and Fraley were involved in a scheme to defraud Georgia Tech and her CIA. They are experts in electromagnetic analysis and measurements, and were assigned to GTRI’s Advanced Concepts Laboratory (ACL), working on projects funded by the US Department of Defense, various intelligence agencies, and private industry.

PC card fraud

As part of his duties and responsibilities at GTRI, Fraley had access to a Georgia Tech credit card known as “PCard.” Fraley said he was to use PCard only to purchase materials and supplies for official Georgia Tech business. Neither Mr. Fraley nor anyone else was authorized to charge PCard for personal expenses.

Maloney, Ackley, and Frehley mistakenly misled GTRI into believing that all of PCard’s claims were for official business. In fact, Mr. Maloney, Mr. Ackley, and Mr. Fraley have two cars and a trailer, two 52-inch flat-screen Sony TVs, an Apple computer, an iPad, an OtterBox protective case, an iPod, a Kindle e-reader, a Leica and a Nikon. digital camera, video camera, mini micro pinhole video camcorder pen, night vision monocular, two pairs of binoculars, Bose headphones, 3D printer, sports watch with heart rate monitor, sunglasses, materials private consulting contract, computer monitor for private hunting club and solar panels, personal video networks for homes, and uninterruptible power supplies for tennis ball machines. Maloney and Fraley also agreed to pay refurbishment and maintenance costs associated with six of his rental properties that were jointly owned under the name of his J’s Services, Inc., a Georgia corporation, and Fraley’s PC. used the card.

Part of PCard’s fraudulent billing and part of Maloney and Fraley’s rental property renovation and maintenance costs were billed to a confidential CIA-funded GTRI contract.

Fraudulent consulting activities

In February 2007, Maloney and Ackley were disciplined by GTRI for engaging in outside consulting activities that violated Georgia Tech’s conflict of interest policy. Mr. Maloney and Mr. Ackley wrote a letter to their GTRI supervisors, acknowledging that they had used Georgia Tech-owned facilities and equipment for personal gain and promising never to do so again. However, Mr. Maloney and Mr. Ackley continued to engage in outside consulting activities to the detriment of Georgia Tech, soon joined by Mr. Fraley.

Tech Masters Co., Ltd.

During their full-time employment at Georgia Tech from December 2007 to March 2013, Maloney, Ackley and Fraley received approximately $500,000 from Picatinny Arsenal, SRA International, and the United States Air Force. They secured these consulting engagements by using Acree’s former employer, Tec-Masters, Inc., as a billing pass-through. TechMasters, a defense contractor in Huntsville, Alabama, did no labor on either project, only facilitating money transfers from clients to Maloney, Ackley, and Freley. Maloney, Ackley and Frehley mistakenly misled these customers into believing the work was done by her GTRI. They fueled this false impression by using his official GTRI phone number and his GTRI email address in communicating with customers. In addition, he met with customers at his GTRI headquarters on the Georgia Tech campus and gave them tours of GTRI’s laboratories and other facilities. Maloney called it “hidden in plain sight.”

Spectra Research Inc.

From December 2010 to July 2013, Maloney and Fraley also worked as consultants for Spectra Research, Inc., a defense contractor in Dayton, Ohio. Spectra paid J’s Services his $196,000 for this work. Maloney and Fraley directed GTRI-supervised Georgia Tech employees to assist Spectra in carrying out its consulting work. Maloney and Fraley also instructed Georgia Tech employees to charge Spectra’s work time to a confidential CIA contract, even though the contract had nothing to do with Spectra.

Maloney, Ackley, and Fraley violated Georgia Tech’s Conflict of Interest Policy and Code of Business Conduct in competing for, charging for, and performing outside consulting work. Diverted customers and revenue from Georgia Tech for personal gain and profit. and used Georgia Tech’s facilities and equipment for personal gain and gain.

cover up

During a routine audit in early 2013, Georgia Tech discovered problematic charges on Mr. Fraley’s PCard and scheduled an interview with Mr. Fraley. Maloney suggested meeting with Ackley and Frehley “to clarify.” Fraley, fearing Maloney would try to shift all the blame on himself, taped her cover-up meeting and gave the recording to the FBI.

At a cover-up meeting, Maloney asked Ackley and Fraley to help “tell a story” with a series of fictional facts intended to mislead Georgia Tech’s auditors. Maloney also tells the auditor that the items claimed by Fraley’s PCard were purchased for use in a CIA confidential contract and that the auditor does not need to know any further details. He suggested that he was trying to get Georgia Tech to stop the audit. The false story foreshadowed Maloney’s planned defense in a criminal case.

James G. Maloney, 57, of Marietta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud on May 22, 2023. Sentencing for all three defendants will be scheduled before Senior District Judge Richard W. Story at a later date.

