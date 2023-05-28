Google: Malware-infested streaming device built on Android open source project, not Android TV





Google said its Android-branded streaming devices sold through popular e-commerce channels such as Amazon and soon loaded with adware are powered by Android Open Source Project software, not Android TV.

Google “recently received questions about a TV box built on the Android open source project and marketed as an Android TV OS device,” it said in a blog post last weekend.

“Some devices may come with Google apps and Play Store that are not licensed from Google, which means these devices are not Play Protect certified,” Google added. rice field. “To find out if your device is built with the Android TV OS and is Play Protect certified, the Android TV website provides an up-to-date list of partners. You can also follow these steps to ensure your device You can also check if your is Play Protect Certified. “

Marketed under brand names such as the T95Max, RockChip X12 Plus and RockChip X88 Pro 10, the devices in question are based on AllWinner and RockChip’s system-on-chip hardware.

On Amazon, the T95 is listed as an “Android 10.0 TV Box”. There is no distinction between “Android Open Source Project” and “Android TV” anywhere.

Daniel Milisich, an IT pro based in Ontario, Canada, published his experience with the T95 on GitHub last year, with 744 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon.

Milisic said the device soon began connecting to a botnet network of thousands of other infected Android TV gadgets around the world. The device quickly sought out a command and control server, which downloaded additional malware to the gadget, he said.

The malware allowed T95 to initiate ad click fraud by clicking ads in the background.

In a GitHub post, Milisic released the script he used to “attack” what he described as “a bad, bad, mean ARM-powered little TV/hobbybox.”

Milisic’s findings were confirmed in this report by Electronic Frontier Foundation security researcher Bill Budington.

