Google’s AI Magic Compose beta rolls out for select users





Google’s Magic Compose tool, which uses AI to let users customize the tone of text with suggestions, has rolled out to select US users, Android Police reports. (opens in new window).

Officially unveiled earlier this month at Google’s I/O Conference, Magic Compose uses Google’s Bard AI chatbot to let users initiate chats and rewrite messages in seven different tones and styles. will do so.

These styles are Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short, as described on Google’s support page (opens in new window). To access these styles, tap the pencil icon next to your typed text in Google’s Messages app.

As reported by Android Police, this feature is currently being prioritized for US Google One Premium subscribers who have signed up for the Play Store’s Messages beta program. Google One subscribers were also granted initial access to Google’s new AI-based generative search beta, Search Labs, also announced at I/O this week.

Magic Compose is in beta, but is currently restricted to users 18 and older, and can only offer suggestions in English on Android phones (excluding Android Go) with US SIM cards.This feature is[設定]It is enabled by turning it on from the menu.

Before using AI features, you should be aware that up to 20 of the last end-to-end encrypted messages will be unlocked and sent to Google’s servers to generate text and tone suggestions. there is.

The tech giant said on its support page that it “discards” messages used to generate text, adding, “Messages with attachments, voice messages and images are not sent to Google servers, but image captions and images are sent to Google servers. will be done,” he added. An audio transcript may be sent. ” Google asserts that the message will not be sent if the user is not using Magic Compose.

