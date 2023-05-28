In memory of GitHub’s offices, a monument to technology culture





In the spring of 2016, I was in the Oval Office waiting for a job interview. I was the only one not in Washington DC. I was at his GitHub headquarters, a code-hosting platform, in San Francisco, sitting inside a complete life-size replica of the Oval Office of the United States.

A woman picked me up. She shook my hand and explained that the Oval Office would be demolished and replaced with a café for staff. We’re trying to make things a little more real, she said, shrugging her shoulders and rolling her eyes barely detectable.

But-but-but I muttered quietly in my head, moving my eyes from side to side. It’s the Oval Office. Who cares about practicality! It was like being told they were destroying Disney World to build more condos.

I took the job, stepped into a strange world without knowing it, and worked for a company that pushed the boundaries of corporate culture, and it turned out to be one of my most formative experiences in the tech industry.

Acquired by Microsoft in 2018, GitHub announced in February this year that, in addition to laying off 10% of its workforce, it would permanently close all its offices, including its beloved San Francisco headquarters, once the lease expires. bottom. While the announcement may have seemed like just another example of a series of tech company office closures, GitHub’s headquarters are a living testament to tech culture and the conflict a precursor to the next decade’s tech backlash. It was also noteworthy as one of the first conflict areas in the world.

The 55,000-square-foot GitHubs San Francisco office, which hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of then-Mayor Ed Lee, opened in the fall of 2013 in a time when lavish startup offices were the norm. was even controversial. The ground floor was designed as his space for events, with Hogwarts-style wooden banquet tables, a museum, a large bar, and a giant bronze statue of his GitHub mascot, the Think Cat (with Rodin-posed octopus legs). Complete with humanoid cat Octokata). famous work. Upstairs you’ll find a bootleg, an indoor park, and a secret lounge lined with wood and stocked with expensive whiskeys, with fake bookshelves or situation rooms. ) was accessible through

As early employee Tim Klem told InfoWorld at the time, despite its opulence, the office was designed to make everyone feel like first-class citizens, rather than alienating them. It is said that it was done. GitHub co-founder Scott Chacon, who led the internal design process, said that instead of mandating office work, GitHub executives wanted an office better than working from home to attract local and remote employees. He explained to me that he took up the challenge of designing a (It certainly worked for me. Although I generally prefer to work from home, I was at the GitHub office almost every day.)

For example, the Oval Office was born when Chacon and his colleagues realized that the lobby would be a place where visitors would be forced to sit and wait for 5 to 10 minutes, a normally tedious and unpleasant experience. Body. How can you create the most interesting waiting room to help you pass the time? Chacon explained that most people don’t get the chance to sit in the Oval Office, but even GitHub employees do. you can go there whenever you want.

The office was a mind-bending, delightful home not just for its gaudy exterior, but playfully blurring the lines of pecking order and power. Chacons’ comments reflect his early organizational culture at GitHub, where there were no managers or titles. In the former headquarters (Office 2.0), a private owned by the former CEO of Tenant overturned the rules of his office, furnished it with upscale leather chairs, and declared that anyone except executives could enter it. Did. With Office 3.0, the lights and calendar system are connected, lights flash when the meeting is nearing its allotted time limit, and no matter who the participants are or how important the meeting is, turns off at

