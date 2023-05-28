Why the Google Pixel Fold is so much more useful than it looks





Before Google unveiled the full Pixel Fold smartphone, all people could talk about was the bezel. The company shared a foldable smartphone teaser about a week before it was fully revealed at Google I/O 2023, and even that short video shows the Pixel Fold will feature rather large bezels on the top and bottom of the main screen. I have confirmed that It looked vastly different than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the only large-screen folding smartphone currently sold in the US, but whatever the Pixel Fold looks like or if the bezels get in the way, it feels indifferent. Let it be, this smartphone will be much better than it looks.

Keep scrolling for more daily XDA video content Foldable devices depend on software

The proposal for a foldable smartphone is simple. You get a regular smartphone when you need to complete an average task, and you’ll be able to unfold the device for a bigger screen when you need it. But as we’ve seen with other devices, the usefulness of a large screen is determined by the software running on it. It turns out that the early iPads and Android tablets were just explosion versions of their respective mobile operating systems. The iPad is considered the best tablet on the market, but it only became a true laptop contender once Apple fully optimized its big screen and processing power with his iPadOS. Foldable devices could struggle similarly if software and compatible apps don’t take full advantage of the larger display and form factor, as Samsung’s current offerings demonstrate.

Google can look to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as an example of both what to do and what not to do when it comes to folding operating systems. Samsung has developed a great multitasking system on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that allows you to use 5 or more different applications simultaneously. Given that his current Pixel smartphone doesn’t even allow him to open more than two apps at once, Google should definitely keep an eye on Samsung users. interface here. But Samsung also fell short in some respects: app optimization. Not all apps are designed to work well on the main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, some apps may have black bars next to them, may be too large or too small, or may not be compatible with regular Android apps. Problems such as being simply enlarged may occur.

Considering that current Pixel phones can’t even have more than one app open at the same time, Google should definitely focus on Samsung’s user interface here.

Google may face these exact same problems, but the company is also uniquely positioned to provide a solution. As the developer of Android, the company has industry traction convincing app developers to optimize their applications for foldable devices. Additionally, some of the most important apps for Android users are made by Google, such as Chrome, Drive, Messages, and YouTube. Google is also the creator of these popular apps, so he can ensure that they are optimized to work perfectly on his Pixel Fold. Given how smooth Chrome runs on my Pixel device compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, this could be a huge performance advantage that only Google can offer.

Google has been developing large-screen versions of Android for years

Samsung may be four generations of folding smartphones, but that doesn’t mean Google hasn’t done anything in the folding space so far. Ever since Samsung first announced plans to develop a foldable phone, Google has been working on a version of his Android optimized for tablets and larger screen devices. This in-house development led to the release of Android 12L, a special version of Android made specifically for tablets and foldable devices. It was released in March 2022 and brought operating system-level optimizations, new ways to multitask, universal compatibility methods even for apps not designed for large-screen devices, and more.

Android 13L never existed. This is because Google incorporated all Android 12L features into the regular version of Android 13. Each version of Android now comes with features curated specifically for tablets and foldables. Given that Google has been developing the Pixel Fold and upcoming Pixel Tablet for over a year, Google has been internally developing ways to make Android run better on bigger screens.

Samsung and other manufacturers have tried to develop their own solutions to the big screen problem through their own versions of Android, but Google has proven in the past that its solutions outperform Android skins. Did. With that in mind, there’s good reason to believe that Google can create a foldable-optimized version of Android, perhaps even better than other competitors.

Software alone may not save your Pixel Fold

But even great software might not be enough to make the Pixel Fold one of the best foldable phones of 2023. If you’ve been following Samsung’s entry into the foldable category a few years ago, the early days of the Galaxy Z Fold, from the broken review unit at the hands of a journalist to the nearly inevitable cracks along the phone’s folds. You will remember the problems you had when creating versions. .

The technology has come a long way in the last five years, so the Pixel Fold probably won’t have the same level of problems. But as a first-generation product, it has its problems, and those hardware problems can overshadow the potential benefits of the software. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has gone through multiple generations to fix that pain point, and that’s a big advantage over the new Pixel Fold.

Additionally, there are concerns beyond durability. The Pixel Fold has the largest battery in a foldable battery to date, but that battery is still smaller than the battery in his Pixel 7 Pro. This flagship has average battery life thanks to the hot, power-hungry Tensor G2 chip that also powers the Pixel Fold. Google’s foldable device also has a large internal display running at 120Hz, so battery life is definitely something to watch out for. Plus, the Tensor G2 chip is almost a year old, so it’s natural to wonder if the performance will match the competition.

Pixel Fold will be enough to create competition

The Pixel lineup consistently delivers performance that exceeds expectations, making the most of hardware that looks underpowered on paper. There’s reason to believe that Google can do the same with the Pixel Fold and develop enough software to complement its first generation hardware. The Pixel Fold has a bezel that looks five years older than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it still manages to attract power users by offering tweaked software.

Whether the Pixel Fold has the perfect foldable operating system or not, it’s enough to create competition with Samsung, which is great news for everyone. Google’s Pixel Fold has a wide form factor cover screen that’s much better than, say, the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s. Samsung has so far had no competition in the foldable space, but with Google’s entry into the space, Samsung will push the boundaries of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 performs worse than it looks, but I’m pretty sure the Pixel Fold performs much better than it looks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/why-the-google-pixel-fold-will-be-a-lot-more-useful-than-it-looks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos