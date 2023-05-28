Dyson launches the world’s most powerful robot vacuum cleaner in this week’s tech roundup





With new products and announcements, innovation continues as we look back at another week in the tech industry. Dyson has led the way by showing off its new robotic vacuum cleaner, the 360 ​​Vis Nav, which it claims has twice the suction power of his closest competitor. Elsewhere, Amazon is using new palm-scanning technology to revolutionize ID checks for alcohol purchases.

In other product news, the Hypebeast team took a closer look ahead of the release of Apple’s “Transparent” Beats Studio Buds +. The big tech brands have also announced their WWDC 2023 schedule, and Leica has unveiled its latest full-frame compact camera, the Q3.

Below, Hypebeast has compiled this week’s top tech articles to help you stay on top of the latest trends in the industry.

Explore Apple’s ‘transparent’ Beats Studio Buds +

Following its recent announcement, Apple has shared the transparent finish Beats Studio Buds + for the Hypebeast team to review. It incorporates his Y2K aesthetic with a clear case and earbuds while offering all the latest technical specs.

Enhanced sound quality is combined with upgraded active noise cancellation, 36 hours of listening time and improved acoustics for clearer sound. Weighing just 5 grams, the lightweight buds are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and offer a comfortable fit. It retails for US$170 in the US and is available for pre-order now, with an official release he expects in mid-June.

Amazon’s new palm scanning technology lets customers buy alcohol without showing ID

Amazon has expanded its evolving palm identification tool – Amazon One – to add age verification. Users can now verify their age by swiping their palms over the device, allowing them to purchase alcohol without showing traditional government ID.

The new feature is being rolled out in Coors Field, Colorado, where registered customers will be able to purchase alcohol with a simple palm scan by uploading a photo of their ID and a selfie. As Amazon continues to develop new technology, this technology may continue to provide an efficient check-in process at additional venues in the future.

Apple announces schedule for 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference

Apple has announced the schedule for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which runs from June 5th to June 9th. During the event, Apple announces new technologies, updates, and products.

Expected announcements include content updates for iOS 17 and macOS 14, and watchOS 10 for Apple Watch. Adding to the anticipation, fans are eagerly waiting for the long-awaited AR/VR headset and the possible announcement of the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air. The conference is primarily aimed at developers, but will be live-streamed for anyone to watch.

Leica announces next-generation full-frame compact camera “Q3”

To continue its dominance in the industry, Leica has announced the third generation of its popular Q-series compact cameras, known as the Leica Q3. It features a new full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor with triple-resolution technology, offering 60, 36 or 18 MP image formats to cater to different user preferences. The camera has an ISO range of 50-100,000, the latest Maestro series processors and L2 technology.

Notable upgrades include a high-resolution 3-inch tilting touchscreen display and a new hybrid autofocus system for improved tracking and focus accuracy. The Q3 supports video recording up to 8K and wireless charging with the Leica charging pad. It retains Leica’s signature sleek and timeless design and is available online and in stores worldwide for approximately US$6,558.

Dyson launches world’s most powerful robot vacuum cleaner

Dyson has unveiled a robot vacuum that it claims is the most powerful in the world. The new product features a hyperdimium motor that spins at 110,000 rpm, giving it double the suction power of his closest competitor.

It offers four modes, including an automatic mode with a piezo sensor that adjusts suction power based on dust level. The vacuum includes his 5-stage HEPA filtration system and 26 sensors that provide a 360-degree field of view. Other notable features include a wall dock for automatic charging, dual-link suspension that climbs up to 21mm, and a clear trash indicator. A 2.5 hour charge gives you up to 50 minutes of runtime. Control and customization can be done through the MyDyson app. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav can be purchased online and at select retailers for he US$2,399.

