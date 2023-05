Google warns about unofficial Android TV boxes, offers tips on how to spot them

What You Need to Know Google is responding to reports of insecure Android TV boxes being sold online. A major search engine warns that some of these devices may contain Google apps that are not Play Protect certified. Google offers an easy way to determine if your set-top box is safe.

Google has finally addressed reports of malware-laden Android TV boxes being sold online, saying some of these devices may contain apps not licensed from Google. rice field.

Earlier this year, Canadian security consultant Daniel Milisic discovered that Android TV boxes purchased from Amazon were laced with malware designed to make money by clicking ads in the background. (via Bleeping Computer). This secret activity is not easy for the average user to figure out.

The device in question is the AllWinner T95, which boasts a 4 out of 5 star rating and lots of positive reviews (via TechCrunch). The TV Box is also customizable and, like many of the leading Android TV boxes, includes a variety of streaming services. The best part is that it retails for just $40.

However, it turned out that the set-top box communicated with the command and control server and waited for further instructions. Milisic found the device connected to an extensive botnet spread across the globe. Further investigation revealed that he had been infected with clickbots used in ad click fraud campaigns.

Electronic Frontier Foundation researcher Bill Budington said that apart from the Android TV box mentioned above, other models with similar cheating include the AllWinner T95Max, RockChip X12-Plus and RockChip X88-Pro-10. I mentioned

“Recently, we received questions about TV boxes built with the Android Open Source Project and marketed as Android TV OS devices,” Google said in an Android TV Community post. “Some devices may come with Google apps and the Play Store that are not licensed from Google, which means these devices are not Play Protect certified.”

Devices built with AOSP can technically ship with Google apps, even without a license from Google. The search giant invites users to visit this her webpage to see if their Android TV box is Play Protect certified. A complete list of partners can be found on this web page. If your device is from an OEM not listed, it has not passed Google’s security and compatibility tests.

You can also check your box’s Play Protect certification status by opening the Google Play Store app and clicking the profile icon in the top right corner. Finally, tap Play Protect to see if your device is Play Protect certified.

