5 Google Maps Scams (and How to Avoid Them)





Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

Every month, billions of people use Google Maps to explore the world and get turn-by-turn navigation routes. However, its popularity makes it a prime target for scammers.

Scammers on Google Maps

Here are five of the most common Google Maps scams and how to identify and avoid them.

Featured on Google Maps

Listings on Google Maps are very useful for any business. It helps customers discover your business and know when and how to contact them. Malicious actors know this and take advantage of small businesses’ relative unfamiliarity with how Google Maps listings work. So they approach the victim with a plan to put him on her Google Maps and sometimes to sell him a prominent position.

But even though anyone can list their business on Google Maps for free, all of these services come with a price tag. And there’s no way to gain prominence without buying ad space on Google Maps. So unsuspecting companies end up paying scammers for something free or impossible.

listing confirmation scam

Another scam associated with Google Maps listings is the verification scam. In this scam, scammers contact businesses and claim that their Google Maps listings have not been verified or verified. Scammers claim that if a company does not pay to be verified, it will be removed from its listing.

The potential loss of a Google Maps listing is a concern for any business. So the unsuspecting company pays the scammers. However, anyone can check your Google Maps listing for free in a few simple steps. Additionally, Google does not randomly remove business listings from Maps. If there is a spring cleaning, listing owners will have plenty of time to review their listings.

fake business contacts

To keep our information accurate and up-to-date, Google Maps allows users to suggest edits to their business listings. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of this feature by replacing corporate contact details with bogus information. And when an unsuspecting Maps user contacts fake contact information, whether it’s a phone number or an email to his address, if the company they’re contacting is a bank, they’re tricked into giving them their bank account information. You will be asked to provide personal information, including: There are many cases of unfortunate victims losing large sums of money to scammers after calling fake business contacts.

fake business

Scammers not only add fake contact details to existing legitimate listings, they also create outright fake business listings to lure unsuspecting consumers. Fake listings are usually made for businesses such as tow services, repairers, and contractors that customers rely on in an emergency. But it ends up with the scammers, who either sell the potential customer to another company or provide shoddy service despite charging exorbitant amounts. If you come across a fake business listing, we encourage you to report it.

Bulk negative ratings for business listings

In another Google Maps scam, scammers blackmail companies in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants, by threatening to leave many negative reviews on Google Maps listings. The scam typically begins with a barrage of negative reviews for a business listing, followed by an email demanding payment threatening to give more negative reviews.

The New York Times reports that this type of threat can be particularly severe for small businesses, as Google can be slow to respond to such review removal requests.

How to Avoid Google Maps Scams

Regular users of Google Maps or business owners may occasionally come across a scammer or two. But you can avoid becoming a victim if you remember a few things.

Please note that Google Maps does not charge fees

Google does not charge a fee for creating, verifying, or updating your business listing. So, if you come across someone claiming to be from Google and asking for money to do something on Google Maps, it’s best to stay away from them as they are scammers.

Do not blindly trust information in map listings

The Google Maps listing is an easy way to get the company’s contact details, but it’s best to check the details on the company’s official website. But even if you don’t have a website, you can always read the reviews on that list. Also, in the case of fake contacts, it is more likely that other people have left comments about it. Other people’s misfortunes can therefore act as a warning to you. You can also search for the same information from other sources on the web or contact the company’s social media handles.

don’t rush

A good rule of thumb is to slow down and think things through when something doesn’t feel right. The same is true for Google Maps. Scammers like to create a sense of urgency, but he doesn’t fall for that trap. Instead, ask questions, think, and research before taking a step.

Do not share personal or banking information

Never share your personal or private banking information with someone you just found on Google Maps or across the web. If you feel anything suspicious, please contact the company through official channels.

Please do not call the number mentioned in the photo or comment

When a business listing cannot be edited to include fake details, scammers resort to leaving fake phone numbers in the listing’s photos and comments/reviews. Newcomers to Google Maps may believe these are official numbers, but they are not. Even if the comments say it’s an official number, don’t trust it. Businesses can edit the list to include the correct phone numbers. It is not necessary to include contact details in comments or photos.

Beware of lofty promises

Google will never call you promising to be featured prominently on Google Maps, Search, or other services. And, as mentioned above, Google will never charge you a fee. Therefore, you can ignore such calls.

Unfortunately, Google Maps isn’t the only place where scammers lurk to trick unsuspecting users. Find out how the scammer operates on her Facebook Marketplace, Linkedin and WhatsApp.

