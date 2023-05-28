The Role of Innovative Kiwi Technology





The importance of green technology in improving our lives and livelihoods was recently articulated by Rebecca Grinspan, President of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, who sees the world as at the beginning of a technological revolution. rice field. Based on green technology, he says: A new wave of technological innovation will have a terrifying impact on the global economy. “

And that attitude seems to be clearly recognized here in New Zealand, where Callahan Innovation, the government agency that supports New Zealand tech companies, is working with innovators, investors, businesses, governments and others to bring the world to life in New Zealand. developing a relatively competitive cleantech ecosystem. Zealand.

Callahan said the aim was to grow a business that “develops innovative products, provides meaningful work and contributes to solving climate change, water quality and resource use problems in New Zealand and, importantly, in the world”. said.

Also, of the 120 Kiwi cleantech companies registered in the agency’s database at the end of 2020, 51% focused on solutions for a stable climate, 28% focused on resource wise use and 21% focused on clean water. is placed.

The agency reported a significant increase in new funding and investment opportunities for cleantech innovators in 2022.

From renewable energy to waste management, a wide variety of tech companies across New Zealand are driving the transition to a more sustainable future.

One example is Leaft Foods, a company that extracts edible protein from green leafy crops to produce a high-quality protein feedstock for use in plant-based foods. We also co-produce low-emission animal feeds optimized for ruminant nutrition, with the aim of significantly reducing nitrogen losses on the farm.

Another New Zealand company, Mint Innovation, offers a low-cost, low-impact biorefinery for extracting metals from a variety of wastes.

Futurity Bioventures takes low-value forestry residues and transforms them into high-value alternatives to petrochemicals used in everyday commodities such as polyurethane.

Similarly, cooperation between technology companies, governments and other stakeholders is crucial in supporting these and other green ventures, leading to global and regional greentech and cleantech growth. There is a great deal of interest in technology. In 2021, Led by Callahan Innovation and in collaboration with other industry and regional groups, the New Zealand Cleantech Mission will be established to provide, partner and collaborate on initiatives to strengthen New Zealand’s cleantech ecosystem. came to advocate.

And two years on, it seems that sustainability and cleantech companies are increasingly attracting the attention of global and domestic funders.

One example is BNZ, where sustainability in all its forms is a priority. It is the first New Zealand bank to join the Net Zero Banking Alliance, which commits to align its investment portfolio towards net zero emissions by 2050. The bank also just announced new financing options to facilitate innovative Kiwi technology businesses. to raise capital;

BNZ Head of Technology Industry Tim Wixon said the company is committed to providing New Zealand’s technology industry “early access to capital to fund growth and expansion and support industry-wide growth”. says he is working on

The bank will initially focus on lending to businesses in the climate change, clean technology and aerospace sectors before expanding to other technology sectors.

For companies embarking on their own sustainability journey, it’s important to partner with a bank that shares your values ​​and offers knowledgeable support. For more information on BNZ, please visit bnz.co.nz/business-banking.

