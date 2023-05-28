We asked Google’s new AI music bot to write a song for us.we immediately regretted it





I would have expected to open up Google’s MusicLM, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for music production, and hear soaring melodies carefully modeled after the best orchestras the world has to offer, but no surprise. Disappointed.

MusicLM, announced in January, was Google’s first attempt at generating music through AI. Now Google is letting people try it for themselves and use AI to create their own mini-masterpieces.

When I was using the platform to request different genres, songs, styles and instruments, I felt like AI music still has a long way to go unlike image and text generation.

But this is what many around the world had in mind about a year ago, when OpenAI first began its viral journey, producing AI images that were pretty awful compared to what we see today. That was the idea.

How Google MusicLM Works

Google is wasting no time in exposing how premature this technology is. This is listed as an technique for synthetic music only. Vocals cannot be generated and requests for specific bands or artists are not generated.

For now, its capabilities are still limited to the vast world of instrumental music.

From simple high-pitched bongos and ringtones, to optimistic melodies that herald the arrival of spring, full of joy and hope, with quiet flutes in the background We will immediately provide you with various proposals. cheerful guitar.

Music Google MusicLM generated from prompt ‘Jazz group playing fast tunes at a party’

However, no matter how complex the prompts or how many details there are, many of the songs you can create with Google’s MusicLM suffer from a few recurring problems.

Whether the genre is death metal, acoustic pop, or fast-paced folk music, many of these tracks sound like they’re being played through walls or even underwater.

Combined with the presence of overwhelming bass, it produces an overwhelming sound.

Google’s MusicLM Dashboard

None of the songs seem to follow jazz, they don’t follow the actual rhythm. This is not too surprising given that the AI ​​only puts logical notes after the last note. But it often feels like throwing darts at a keyboard and seeing what sounds come next.

more like this

In some cases, MusicLM seems to completely misunderstand the prompt.

I requested a “German metal song about the arrival of spring” and was presented with drums and a very glitchy piano and bass.

Sometimes it’s a German metal song that heralds the arrival of spring, and while some of the prompts are understandable, the rest are completely ignored.

For example, the prompt “gentle violin backed by distorted guitar” offered a piano and violin ballad. It has no guitars at all, but a rather aggressive drum track.

A gentle violin with a distorted guitar in the background

elevator music

It’s the more general sound where this model succeeds. If it can be played in elevators or used as copyright-free music, Google has you covered.

This doesn’t seem all that surprising. Models that replicate existing works facilitate the creation of genres that utilize repetitive sounds, song structures, and chord progressions.

folk music about adventurers

Most complications come with inherently more complex sounds. The orchestral playing sounded very messy, as did jazz and progressive metal.

Likewise, more specialized and less common genres proved to be a challenge for Google. Going into the many subgenres of electronic music, Google starts pumping out the exact same jumble of beeps and beeps.

Frequent occurrence of copyright infringement

Like all generative AI models, it had to be trained on existing music for it to work. A dataset of 280,000 hours of music was used for training, with the goal of making the model understand a wide range of genres.

However, like all previous AI models, this is a bit of a legal minefield. In certain audio clips of him, vocals can be heard vaguely in the background, and you can’t request artists or songs, but the world of copyright in music is complicated. As Ed Sheeran’s recent legal battle shows, it can all come down to simple issues like riff or chord order.

pop ukulele song

This model can only generate instrumental tracks, but managing all of them is relatively easy. But as soon as lyrics and audio are introduced, Google can raise a number of copyright concerns, especially if they’re trained on existing content.

The future of AI music

Google’s MusicLM has a long way to go, but realistically both ChatGPT and many early image generators were similar. When each of these AI platforms are first introduced, they are prone to errors and sometimes laughable results.

But this is early days, and even now, it’s impressive that this model produces unique tunes… no matter how strange it is.

In fact, each prompt is approximately correct. The genre is almost always accurate, most of the requested instruments are there, and the structure is a mess, but a passable mess.

As more users try the software, the software will start to improve significantly.

Add to that Google’s upcoming updates, more research, and more training, and AI may soon rise to the top of the charts.

