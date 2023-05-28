Google’s new 7a phone is the clear winner





Choosing a flagship phone is usually easy these days. Buyers tend to be his Apple or Samsung fans, often simply choosing the latest model without a second thought.

However, the midrange market is complicated. There are different prices, different sizes of mobile phones, and there can be big differences between the specifications of similarly priced mobile phones.

Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is the new Pixel 7a.

There are four colors to choose from: Sea (blue), Charcoal, Coral and Snow l Battery (white). Coral color is only available in Google Store. They are all nice bright colors, but the Sea shade is definitely my favourite.

Pixel 7a is a 5G smartphone. It has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and is powered by Android 13. The 6.1-inch FHD OLED screen features resolutions up to 90Hz.

The Pixel 7a weighs 193g. It measures 152.4 x 72.9 mm and is 9 mm thick and has an IP67 waterproof rating, allowing it to withstand 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

It also has Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, uses Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and is eSIM compatible, depending on your carrier.

Powered by Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a powers all three phones in the Pixel 7 series, including the flagship 7 Pro.

This chip is important because it powers Google’s AI for better audio on calls, optimizes battery life, and also performs some nifty math to improve photo and video quality. The battery is 4385 mAh12 and can be used for over 24 hours or up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

There’s no battery sharing to charge the headphones, but the 7a’s wireless charging is Qi-certified, which is great for a mid-range smartphone.

The rear camera is a 64MP setup, with up to 8x zoom and a 13MP ultra wide angle camera as well.

Meanwhile, the front “selfie camera” is a 13MP, fixed-focus, 95 ultra-wide field of view. 4K video recording is available for the front and rear cameras, with the rear camera capable of 30FPS in addition to 60FPS, similar to the front camera. The audio recorded in the movie was surprisingly good, with stereo recording, voice enhancement, and wind noise reduction working well. The specs on paper are another thing, but those specs translate to incredibly good photos and videos on his Pixel 7a.

The photos are beautifully lit and detailed, and perform particularly well for interior and portrait snapshots.

It also performs very well in low-light environments, and improvements to this model’s camera are evident when using it at night or when using the long exposure mode to add a flash of motion to your images. is.

Also worth noting is the 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. A 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and editing of images and documents. The phone’s size and weight make it easy to carry and put in your pocket, while the size and clarity of the screen make it perfect for watching the game or watching a movie while commuting.

Mid-range phones require compromises, and Google made some compromises here.

It just has a digital zoom, up to 2x it’s fine, but above that it gets a bit pixelated. It’s also disappointing that when you have a decent battery, you don’t have the option to use that power to charge your headphones or charge a friend’s cell phone that may be out of charge.

Choose from four colors: sea (blue), charcoal, coral, and snow. l battery (white)

That being said, this is an impressive upgrade.

The biggest competitor may be Google’s last comparable model, the 6a.

It’s $100 cheaper and represents really good value for the price reduction.

The Pixel 7a stands out among a very busy pack of mid-range smartphones. It’s a solid, affordable workhorse that leads the mid-range pack, with a great screen, a super camera, and fingerprint and face unlock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessplus.ie/tech/googles-new-7a-phone-is-a-clear-winner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos