AI Clones, Robotic Spider Arms, and the “Google Killer”: The Wildest Tech Moments of the Week





Tech news this week was almost entirely dominated by a massive wave of coverage about the rapidly emerging changes promised by artificial intelligence. Certainly, the editorial sections of major media outlets had plenty of topical articles worth considering. But amidst the shift and avalanche of AI news, we can break it down into a few key, must-know items. Most importantly about the new marriage between Microsoft and his OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Microsoft has invested more than $100 million in OpenAI, and privacy advocates and technologists are concerned about the relationship.

But before I wrap up the existential horrors of AI news, I can’t help but appreciate how incredibly cool it would be for an AI-powered robotic arm to turn you into Spider-Man Dr. Otto Octavius. Is not it?

That’s because Japanese company Exii recently debuted a robotic arm bag, or “excessive robotic limb system,” at its Jizai Arms that allows humans to control six additional AI robotic limbs. Aside from the potential off-label use in LARPing, this is a perfect example of how AI can be used to improve the lives of people with disabilities, especially the future benefits of people with paralysis. is a rapidly emerging application in medical technology. .

The dancers wear robotic multi-arm backpacks from Japanese company Jizai Arms, which can be controlled with AI assistance. (Screenshot: Jizai Arms / Rae Hodge) But hopes for humanity aside, let’s look to Microsoft. The big news this week is that Microsoft announced that his AI tech (including OpenAI) will be integrated into new computers, operating systems and even certain chips.

At the same time, OpenAI announced that it would start using Bing instead of Google as the default search engine for ChatGPT, a move intensifying the search war between the two tech giants. But Google isn’t done fighting yet. Despite initially struggling to get his Bard AI assistant to work, former OpenAI executives have turned to a Google-backed venture called Anthropic for an eye-popping $450 million I secured a dollar fund.

But Microsoft lashed out this week for funding AI development at the cost of freezing the salaries of many of its employees after laying off 10,000 employees already last month. CEO Satya Nadella delivered the bad news in his email, even though his own salary had increased by 10%, bringing his salary up to $55 million, according to The Register.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates said he believes AI could kill Google search and Amazon as we know it. Maybe not, but Google isn’t making friends with its latest announcement that it will allow companies to serve AI-generated ads based on user data in search results. .

If you think there’s nothing more soulless and mediocre than the Internet’s biggest data giant relying on the lack of US data privacy laws to serve AI-generated ads, take the words of Billy Mays: If you borrow, wait, that’s not all. Like AI-generated music. As Pitchfork reported, congratulations to Universal Music Group for making us all feel a little dead in our hearts this week when they announced a new deal with AI sound company Endel.

Both companies say they want to focus solely on sleep and meditation soundscapes. But the money quote in the Pitchfork article is what Endel co-founder and principal composer Dmitry Evgrafov said last year: “You can make an album at the touch of a button.”

On the other hand, the use of AI as a “creative partner” is often talked about in the commerce sector, where “content” is “produced”, as opposed to areas where art, music and literature are the product of original creation. I’m here. Given that an AI passed the Turing test this week, the “partner” label might mean more than people are willing to admit.

And stop the emergence of tone-deaf products like Phoenix, even as industry leaders confirm that job-loss fears will soon become job-loss reality due to the breakneck pace of AI adoption and development. I can not do it. Phoenix looks humanoid.

Absent government or industry regulation, the rapid growth of AI has already suggested that it will be almost inevitable in the near future. It has been used against students in schools and used to cause chaos online in fake terrorist incidents. The Opera browser has a new generative AI assistant built in, and TikTok uses an AI chatbot. You can now get an AI clone of someone and pretend it’s your girlfriend. There’s even a hot new AI legal assistant called Casetext.

Of course, the epidemic is spreading outside the United States.

OpenAI’s apps are now available in over 10 more countries than last week, recording over 500,000 installs in the first six days on the Apple Store, giving Apple 30% of the profits. become. Meanwhile, at the heart of OpenAI’s ChatGPT (and Bing) is a security hole big enough for a MacBook truck to drive through.

One of the 10 newcomers is the UK, which just this week loudly declared that AI could indeed pose some kind of existential risk. The statement, while well overdue, is more than the United States has ever put in writing to Congress and does not include a comprehensive AI governance document, or even basic data privacy legislation.

Right now, the only regulations on AI are those that seem to come from the industry itself, like those by OpenAI and Microsoft.

