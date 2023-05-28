What is Google Analytics G4 and why do I need it?





Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist specializing in lead generation and content marketing.

Opinion: If you have a website, you probably have Google Analytics. If you have a website and haven’t switched Google Analytics to Google’s new analytics platform G4, time is running out.

When it comes to marketing, there are many different types of marketing knowledge. I’ll frankly admit that I’m more likely to write a column about storytelling, writing captions, or videos than analyzing. That doesn’t mean I don’t realize how important they are.

In the original Google Analytics (GA), for high-traffic sites, the information you get from Analytics can help you reach more customers, save money on advertising (helping you better understand your demographics), and It also helps to know how. Direct marketing time and budget.

For small businesses that don’t have a lot of traffic, the insights are much more limited. A snapshot of my client’s website showed a huge difference between what I was getting from the results. Many of my clients are successful small businesses, but often still have low monthly visits, and the deeper the analysis, the more they need.

However, that insight was often valuable for sites experiencing high levels of visitors, conversions, and activity.

If you’ve logged into your Analytics account in the last few months, you’ve probably seen a popup telling you that the original Analytics is being replaced by G4. This will go into effect on July 1st, so if you haven’t already done so, you should do so now.

The reason Google needs to change the code rather than upgrade the current platform is that the new analytics platform is far from the old analytics platform in terms of what it can do. It’s a whole new way to measure your analytics.

I’d like to compare it to the Metas pixel (used in Facebook ads). It can measure more behavior than the old GA option. However, there are some events and customer behaviors, such as purchases, that require custom code. This had to be done in the original GA as well, but it’s not very technical and adds more complexity if you want to install the code yourself. If you have an ecommerce site, we recommend getting help adding this.

One of the additional benefits of an e-commerce site is if you also have an app for selling online, add this to see how users are using your app compared to your website on one platform. It is possible to measure whether

While everyone else is talking about AI and its impact on the world, G4 also uses AI to make sure people use your site and all other sites measure AI. It helps me learn. Google says this will allow it to provide more personalized support for website improvement suggestions. You can customize the behavior and actions on your website. Some of them start with out-of-the-box code, and others use custom code that you add to your website.

Before adding every line of code, sit down and think about what you actually want to measure and what would be most useful. I always recommend getting your plans down on paper first. For example, we want to measure people who click through to our lead generation as it counts as a conversion to us as a service-based business.

New analytics codes have been created to ensure compliance with the latest privacy laws. It is still important that the website’s privacy statement mentions the data it collects through G4 (all websites must state this).

We recommend using G4 even if your website has very little traffic. It doesn’t give you the same level of insight that you get on a high-traffic site (for clients, the deepest insight seems to be between 8,000 and 10,000 views per month), but you still get details like: can be obtained. Sources of traffic, what they click on, buyer behavior, and time spent on our website and other related data.

Google hasn’t always been known for user-friendly analytics tools, but G4 is designed to be clearer, simpler and easier to use.

Adding base code to your website is easy. I’m not very technical by nature, nor am I very good at following written instructions, but I managed to install it on my Shopify site within minutes. To get directions for a particular kind of website, I recommend doing a Google on “How to add a G4 (website platform here)”. Some are simpler than others. If you don’t feel confident pasting the code into your website and the process isn’t easy, pay someone else to help you get it set up right.

Once up and running, it provides real-time activity feedback. I like the ability to set notifications, such as notifying me if X’s behavior suddenly decreases or increases.

You’ll be asked to set your industry so G4 can compare your website’s performance to other websites in the same sector. This helps us compare and improve conversion rates and other behaviors.

Since the migration will take place in just over a month, today is a good day to book a time in your calendar to take this action, even if it’s just to email your website expert to confirm the action.

