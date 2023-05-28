Apple XR Headset, PSVR 2 Sales, Google Earth VR Proof





Image: Google

In fact, Apple will be showing off a VR/AR headset in the next few days. Meanwhile, Sony sells a number of PSVR 2 headsets.

Apple Headsets Are Really Coming, Pimax Crystals Are Coming, Nreal Becomes Xreal

Official news: Apple invites VR magazines to its WWDC 2023 developer conference for the first time. It’s pretty clear what this means. Apple is actually about to announce his VR/AR headset. Meanwhile, Pimax has finally managed to ship a hybrid Crystal headset, but there’s no standalone mode yet. Also, Epic believes the name Nreal could be confused with his Unreal Engine, so Nreal will replace his N with an X.

Sony Shows Off New Games For PSVR 2, Selling Better Than PSVR 1

Last Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase was, as usual, controversial for flat gamers and VR enthusiasts alike. Not enough games, not enough games shown, or vice versa, great games coming out. At least he’s one Legend returning to VR. Arizona Sunhine enters Phase 2.

And while various media outlets have whispered about the PSVR 2’s abysmal sales numbers, Sony has now released actual sales numbers. Considering how much effort went into promoting and marketing PSVR 2, it seems like a pretty good new VR headset.

Google Earth Coming Soon to Quest & Co? And: Understanding Autism in VR

Google Earth VR on Steam is still one of the most impressive VR applications. Unfortunately, Google stopped caring about that long ago. New developments may soon allow a version for standalone VR headsets. Good luck!

}#mailpoet_form_11{border-radius: 0px;text-align: left;}#mailpoet_form_11 form.mailpoet_form {padding: 20px;}#mailpoet_form_11{width: 100%;}#mailpoet_form_11 .mailpoet_message {margin: 0; padding: 0 20px;}#mailpoet_form_11 .mailpoet_paragraph.last {margin-bottom: 0} @media (max-width: 500px) {#mailpoet_form_11 {background-image: none ;}} @media (min-width: 500px) { #mailpoet_form_11 .last .mailpoet_paragraph:last-child {margin-bottom: 0}} @media (max-width: 500px) {#mailpoet_form_11 .mailpoet_form_column:last-child . mailpoet_paragraph:last-child {margin-bottom: 0}} ]]>

More importantly, we need to understand our fellow humans and the challenges they face. One campaign aims to use VR to increase awareness and understanding of people with autism.

OpenAI and the EU: Leave or Remain?

OpenAI first said it plans to leave Europe if the EU AI law is not amended. Soon after, Altman asserted that ChatGPT would certainly not abandon Europeans. Instead, OpenAI will comply with upcoming regulations. Meanwhile, Google is rolling out a new search generative experience to early users.

Read more about AI news in the trade magazine THE DECODER.

Buy Playstation VR 2, PS5, Prescription Lenses

All information about Sony’s VR headset can be found in our Playstation VR 2 review. You will also need a PlayStation 5.

VR Optician prescription lenses make your glasses obsolete. Get a 5% discount on prescription lenses from the link below.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (France) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (IT) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (UK) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (US) PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (France) PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (IT) PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (UK) PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (US) Visit Shop

PlayStation VR2

Playstation VR 2 (IT) Playstation VR 2 (UK) Playstation VR 2 (US) Visit the shop

PSVR 2 Accessories

PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (IT) PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (UK) PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset [FR]

PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (US) PSVR 2 Controller Charging Station (France) PSVR 2 Controller Charging Station (Italy) PSVR 2 Controller Charging Station (UK) PSVR 2 Controller Charging Station (US) Visit Shop

VR optician

Visit the Prescription Lens Inserts Shop

Shop Quest 2, Quest Pro and Prescription Lenses

You can read all about Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in our linked reviews.

VR Optician prescription lenses make your glasses obsolete. Use the link below to get a 5% discount on your purchase.

quest 2

Quest 2 128 GB (France) Quest 2 128 GB (IT) Quest 2 128 GB (UK) Quest 2 128 GB (US) Quest 2 256 GB (France) Quest 2 256 GB (IT) Quest 2 256 GB (UK) Quest 2 256 GB (US) Visit Shop

quest accessories

Quest 2 Elite Strap (France) Quest 2 Elite Strap (Italy) Quest 2 Elite Strap (UK) Quest 2 Elite Strap (USA) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (France) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (Italy) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (UK) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (US) Quest Touch Pro Controller (France) Quest Touch Pro Controller (UK) Quest Touch Pro Controller (US) Visit Shop

quest pro

Quest Pro 256 GB (France) Quest Pro 256 GB (UK) Quest Pro 256 GB (US) Visit Shop

VR optician

Visit the Prescription Lens Inserts Shop

buy pico 4

You can read all about the Pico 4 in our linked review.

VR Optician prescription lenses make your glasses obsolete. Use the link below to get a 5% discount on your purchase.

Pico 4

Pico 4 128 GB (France) Pico 4 128 GB (IT) Pico 4 128 GB (UK) Pico 4 256 GB (France) Pico 4 256 GB (IT) Pico 4 256 GB (UK) Visit Shop

VR optician

Visit the Prescription Lens Inserts Shop

Note: Links to online stores in articles may be so-called affiliate links. MIXED receives a commission from the provider when purchasing through this link. In your case the price remains the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mixed-news.com/en/proof-apple-psvr-2-sales-google-earth-vr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos