Google changes call screen settings, giving users three options to combat nuisance calls





The Pixel Call Screen feature, part of the Phone app on certain Pixel devices, accepts calls from numbers registered in Google’s spam database or numbers that have been tampered with and used by spammers (for example, your number or contain the first three digits of your number), calls from people calling you for the first time, and calls from phones using private or hidden numbers.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 models let you choose how your phone answers these calls. For example, for calls from numbers in Google’s own spam database, you may choose to keep the default setting of letting calls through, reject robocalls and automatically screen these calls, or do so. You can also silently decline the call. For the other three types of calls (fake number, first call, private/hidden number), you have two options: allow your phone to ring or automatically screen the call.

Current call screen menu

According to Android Police, Google is changing these settings, but in the process reducing the granularity of control and consolidating all options into three “protection level” settings. If you select the maximum level, your phone screens unknown numbers and rejects spam. If you choose medium level protection, your phone screens suspicious calls and rejects spam. If you choose Basic level protection, only known spam will be rejected.

New call screen menu

To access call screen settings, open the Phone app on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series device and tap the three-button menu icon to the right of the search bar at the top of the screen.[設定]>[スパムと通話画面]>[通話画面]Go to. A new protection level menu was discovered in version 106.0.534575879 of the Google Phone app, but it appears to have very limited deployment at this time.

Buy your Google Pixel 7a now!

Bottom line is, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users who find the call screen too difficult to set up will appreciate the new menu, but leave the current menu settings as they are, which gives users more options. Some people may prefer .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/pixel-call-screen-new-settings_id147759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos