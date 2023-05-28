3 big decisions that could unlock the Apple Reality Pro AR headset





Next month, Tim Cook will take the stage at Apple’s Global Developers Conference to reveal the company’s long-awaited mixed reality headset efforts. Apple is entering established territory, but how can it make a difference?

In my view, there are three decisions Apple could have made in the first year of developing the headset. The first is to adopt a killer app, the second is to rely on marginal gains over various existing use cases, and the final decision is that Apple has little to offer, but a loyal The hope is that third-party developers will unlock the potential of headsets. .

First, Apple may have found an absolute shift in the scenario that elevates Apple headsets to must-have products. I think it’s unlikely that Apple has a global killer app. Every headset maker has smart brains, and they’re as smart as Apple’s staff.

The headset has a use case. During complex technology repairs, the headset can be used to guide back-to-base support teams with on-screen instructions and virtual arrows and highlights. Architects and realtors can guide you through properties to give you a better understanding of the space you are purchasing. All uses as training aids in medicine have been implemented by other manufacturers.

Perhaps the most important consumer segment for headsets is gaming. By all accounts, Apple is not considered a company that supports top-tier games. Developers will no doubt have the tools to integrate their headsets into their games (and there will likely be some high-profile titles such as No Mans Sky that act as tech demos for existing assets).

Then, most likely, Apple doesn’t have anything important. Rather than launching a silver bullet, Apple’s headset addresses all of the current use cases that existing headsets from other manufacturers deal with and slightly improves the experience (at least from Apple’s perspective). Each of these small advantages would give Apple a slight edge in many markets. For the first generation, it could be touted as a win.

A final possibility for me is that Apple has nothing better than its competitors. Whether it’s amazing technology, styling, or ergonomics, Apple’s solutions are no better than the competition. If so, then perhaps Kevin Costner needs to come out and sell the assembled developers the software tools and the endless possibilities that only Apple can offer.

Is Apple’s approach really “if we make headsets, they’ll come”?

The real advantage, of course, is that all Apple headsets are tied to your Apple account, and presumably all software for headsets runs through the Apple Store. Just like that, Tim Cook and his team quietly create a walled garden. Early adopters continue to use Cupertino’s solution through multiple iterations, arguably promoting each of these small advantages.

This creates a virtuous cycle for Apple where influencers and early adopters praise the technology and reassure them of their very expensive purchases. This should give Tim Cook and his team two years to see what happens with that almost bizarre headset.

