How to access Google’s Bard AI in Canada





Google’s Bard AI chatbot is not yet available in Canada, despite being available in over 180 countries and territories.

Google shared ambiguous comments about the chatbot’s unavailability in the country, and is rolling out Bard gradually, working closely with experts and policymakers to ensure the chatbot fits local requirements. said that

The company hasn’t given a specific date when the chatbot will be available in Canada, but said it will share more information as soon as possible.

Canadians, on the other hand, can use OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Microsoft’s Bing AI, depending on their AI chatbot needs. If you still want to try Google’s Bard AI in Canada, you can do so via a VPN.

According to Google Trends, searches for Bard and how to access it in Canada spiked after the company’s I/O event, while searches for “Google Bard VPN Canada” also increased before declining again towards the end of May. bottom.

Canadians can access Bard via a free or paid VPN.

If you want to pay for a VPN service, NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN are good options. Otherwise, you can use the free Browsec Chrome extension. This works well when using Bard AI. This example uses Browsec in Chrome. This VPN is also compatible with Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Opera and is also available on the App Store and Play Store.

Go to the Browsec website and click the green “Install Browsec” button in the upper right corner. This will redirect you to the Chrome Web Store. Click Add to Chrome, then Add Extension.

Once downloaded, the VPN extension will be available from the Extensions tool in the top right corner of your Chrome browser. Click on the extension and change the server to a country where Bard is available. Check out the list of countries where Bard operates here.

For ideal speeds, you can choose a US server. Once connected to the server, go to https://bard.google.com/?hl=en and sign in with your Google account. You can now use Bard AI from within Canada without restrictions.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not affect our editorial content, but we do earn a commission on purchases made through these links to help fund the journalism provided free of charge on our website. may be

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mobilesyrup.com/2023/05/28/how-to-access-googles-bard-ai-in-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos