After Hours Innovation, and More – Loveland Reporter-Herald





After Hours Innovation Scheduled for June 1

Innosphere Ventures and Colorado State University will host an Innovation After Hours showcasing innovation and physical assets in the region on Thursday, June 1, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Innosphere, 320 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins. It will be held.

Attendees will hear from CSU Vice President for Research Alan Rudolph, City of Fort Collins Director of Economics and Health Senna Kendall, and CSU Energy Research Institute Executive Director Brian Wilson.

They will discuss the region’s “world-class ecosystem of science and technology industries” and how they are working together to address pressing challenges regarding public health and climate technology.

This in-person event includes appetizers, networking time, and refreshments.

Put simply

In honor of National Donut Day, the new Duck Donut Shop at 4842 Larimer Parkway in Johnstown will offer one free Cinnamon Sugar Donut per guest on June 2, in-store only, no purchase required To do. Website: duckdonuts.com

Loveland HD won a Federal Contract Award for $3,144,784 from the Department of Agriculture’s Office of Agricultural Research in Fort Collins, Colorado for the Shade Structure Phase II at the Clay Center in Nebutan.

Loveland HD won a $42,782 Federal Contract Award for Carpet and Paint from the Department of General Services Public Buildings in Lakewood, Colorado.

Covidien LP of Mansfield, Massachusetts has issued a patent (U.S. No. 11648026 B2) for “Apparatuses, Systems, and Methods for Cooling Surgical Instruments,” developed by three inventors, including Robert B. Smith of Loveland. , first filed on April 6, 2020) has been assigned. instrument. “

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. of Boise, Idaho, developed “First-Pass Dynamic Program Targeting (DPT)” by three inventors, including Bruce A. Liikanen of Berthoud.

Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc. of Loveland, Colorado, has issued a “pest” patent (U.S. Patent No. 11651452 B2, dated August 12, 2020) developed by Paul S. Miller and Brent Trenheil of Champaign, Illinois. application) was assigned. It also has a forecasting and alerting engine for agricultural conditions. “

WATER PIK, INC. of Fort Collins, Colorado, is the “showerhead” of Joseph W. Cacka of Berthoud, Leland C. Leber of Fort Collins, and Michael J. Quinn of Windsor.

calendar

Morning Read Group: Thursday, June 1, 8:45-9:45 am, Canvas Credit Union, 1675 Main St., Windsor. Category-specific and focused on local relationships, it’s a great way to connect with other like-minded professionals in Windsor. Guests are always welcome. Website: bit.ly/43dzYxf.

PM Windsor Social Leads Group: Wednesday, June 7, 4-5 p.m., Canvas Credit Union, 1675 Main St., Windsor. Category-specific and focused on local relationships, it’s a great way to connect with other like-minded professionals in Windsor. Now accepting applications for vacancies. Website: bit.ly/3pMb89d.

send me business news

Reporter-Herald strives to publish newsworthy business briefs for readers every Sunday. The focus of the Business Overview is on businesses in Northern Colorado, not advertising your business.

Items considered for briefs are:

New business.

Office relocation.

Closed.

new contract.

Anniversary (divisible by 5).

Mergers and Acquisitions.

New owner, employee or employee promotion.

Manufacture of new products.

Business organization conferences, workshops, seminars or classes for networking or educational purposes.

Open houses associated with newsworthy events (new business, anniversaries, new owners, renovations, new management, etc.).

Awards and other recognition.

Donations to charities.

Earnings.

Press releases are welcome. Reporter-Herald reserves the right to edit information submitted for publication. Photos of individuals involved in the event are welcome, but not guaranteed.

Information will be posted in the business section next Sunday by noon Wednesday. Information can be emailed to [email protected]. For more information, please contact the Reporter-Herald Newsroom at 970-635-3636, [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reporterherald.com/2023/05/28/loveland-business-briefs-for-may-28-for-print/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

