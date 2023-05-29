Sonos scores big win over Google in long-running patent dispute





There are many great options in the smart speaker segment from the low end to the high end of the price range. Over the years, giants like Amazon and Google have launched their own smart home speakers, but California-based Sonos has stood firm with quality products like the Era 300. I’ve kept In 2020, the company sued Google for alleged patent and copyright infringement.

Well, a San Francisco federal court jury recently ruled in Sonos’ favor and forced Google to pay $2.30 per infringing unit (approximately 14.1 million units) for a total of $32.5 million. Sonos’ first lawsuit in 2020 claimed that Google copied the former’s multi-room audio technology when the two companies worked together in 2013.

And last January, the U.S. International Trade Commission imposed a limited trade ban on some of Google’s products, prompting the company to specify changes to smart speakers, particularly the Speaker Group. This meant that users had to manually change the volume of each speaker individually, rather than using a group volume controller to control the volume of multiple speakers together.

Six months later, we know that some Pixel phones may not even be able to connect to older Nest/Google Home devices, and Google puts the blame squarely on the “sonos interruption.” Back in August 2022, Google filed two new lawsuits against Sonos (in addition to the June 2020 counterclaim), one of which the latter accused of blaming Google’s wireless charging technology and low-power voice. It claimed to have copied the control technology to Sonos speakers.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels deemed the ruling to be a “narrow dispute over a very specific feature that is not commonly used,” adding that the company “will It added that it was considering “steps”.

Meanwhile, Sonos’ response has been unsurprisingly cold, with CFO and Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus saying the jury verdict revealed “Google is a serial infringer” of the company’s intellectual property. Speaking to the publication, he went on to denounce the search giant. He allegedly infringed “over 200 Sonos patents.”

But as Law360 points out, this isn’t all bad news for Google, as the jury ruled that the Google Home app didn’t infringe another Sonos patent. U.S. District Judge William Alsup previously dismissed a $90 million damages estimate filed by expert witnesses representing Sonos, stating that “some of the evidence provided was inadmissible.” I asked the jury.

Judge Alsup called the situation “the worst emblem of patent litigation” and accused both Google and Sonos of failing to settle in court after long and trying trials. Nonetheless, according to a recent Reuters report, this is a much-needed win for Sonos, especially as it has led to a significant drop in market valuations following the lower earnings forecast.

