Your backup Gmail account may soon be lost





Remember that old Gmail account you set up to collect spam back in the day? You could be caught in a massive security purge by Google.

Learn why, when it happens, and how to protect your Google emails, files, videos, and more from disappearing to digital ether.

For more information, including your Gmail account,

Last week, Google quietly posted a very important safety and security update to its internal blog, The Keyword. In an update, Google noted that users crave safety and security, and that accounts that haven’t been used for a long time are likely to be compromised.

Subscribe to Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, more informed investor.

Save up to 74%

Sign up for Kiplinger’s free e-newsletter

Receive the best investment, tax, retirement, personal wealth management and more expert advice directly to your email to help you profit and prosper.

Receive the best expert advice directly to your email and get profitable and prosperous.

This high hacking risk factor stems from outdated account passwords, lack of two-factor security, and low user attention to strange account behavior. When Google conducted an analysis of the user’s account, it found that dormant accounts were 10 times less likely to be challenged with two-factor authentication than active accounts.

Once an intruder has control of your Google account, they can use it to spam the account’s contacts and other random Internet users. Unwanted users can even carry out identity theft against unaware account holders.

Google has previously let accounts sit dormant for years without activity. Starting later this year, if your Google account has not been used or logged into for at least two years, Google may delete your Gmail account and other Google properties such as Documents, Drive, Meet, Calendar and Google Photos. I have.

Think carefully. How long has it been since you checked your spammy Gmail account? Or did you look at Google Photos? Perhaps the old account is dangerously trying to get the axe.

Google clarifies that the new account retention policy applies only to personal Google accounts and does not affect business or school accounts. The company claims to adhere to industry standards for account retention and deletion, reducing the amount of time users’ personal data is stored on file.

Timeline of Google’s Great Purge

Google has laid out a series of step-by-step procedures during which users must be given sufficient notice before their accounts are permanently wiped. The policy officially went into effect on May 16, but the first accounts won’t be deleted until December 2023.

In the meantime, Google will send a series of warnings to the account itself and the recovery email address associated with it. If these notices are ignored, Google will delete your entire account on the promised date. The first accounts migrated are those that were created but not actively used, followed by those with more normal usage patterns.

How to keep your Google account active

Users have a few simple options to keep their accounts active and exempt from deactivation by Google. Sign in to your dormant Google Account and try one of the following steps:

Search anything with Google Search Use the Google Play Store to download new apps Use Google Drive to store or access files Watch videos on YouTube while logged in to your account Send emails in your Gmail inbox Send or read Sign in to third-party services using Sign in with Google Related content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/personal-finance/your-backup-gmail-account-could-disappear-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos