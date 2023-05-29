Tesla Supercharger outperforms other charging networks





Charging a Chevrolet Volt in the town of Mojave, California.

Credit: Brooke Crothers

This is not for Tesla owners.

But for other EV owners, public charging can be confusing and frustrating.

Ford recognized this on Thursday (May 25) by announcing a partnership with Tesla.

By early 2024, all existing and future customers will have access to 12,000. [Tesla] Ford CEO Jim Farley said on Twitter Spaces on Thursday that it has introduced fast chargers across the United States*.

Farley said Ford will then include a NACS (Tesla Plug) interface in its second-generation EVs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the event that the adapter** will go into mass production early next year. Musk added that it would be quite affordable in the hundreds of dollars range.

(Click here for the recording of the joint presentation)

Tesla has no problem with too few chargers.

Credit: Brooke Crothers Non-Tesla public charging issues

This effort by Ford speaks to ongoing problems with non-Tesla fast-charging (Level 3) networks.

One Reddit thread (considering selling non-Tesla because of charging network) suggested trading in a non-Tesla EV due to the unpredictability of non-Tesla charging network, and another long thread suggested non-Tesla We were discussing charging issues.

I understand the frustration. And it’s very easy to find in Los Angeles (where I live).

Usually it looks like this:

Scenario 1: Too few chargers per station

This is a common problem with non-Tesla fast charging networks and may require long wait times to access a charger. And the situation is getting worse as new EVs hit the roads in large numbers. Non-Tesla charging stations often allow up to 4-6 chargers.

Scenario 2: Spotty Availability

This is also true of Tesla Supercharger locations, which historically have been a significant shortcoming of non-Tesla fast-charging networks. While this situation is improving, there is still a huge gap in the US lacking fast-charging stations.

Scenario 3: Charger is dead

Especially frustrating for new (non-Tesla) EV owners. Plug in and wait for something to happen. nothing happens. A scratching sound follows. A kind user releases a charger that is receiving charge from a charger that is known to work (and senses the user’s frustration).

Wasted time fiddling with chargers and waiting for another one to become available: 20 minutes (+ actual charging time).

Scenario 4: Software

The charger software starts but times out after a few minutes and asks me to unplug and try again, but the software times out again. The user returns to the car, sits down and ponders the mystery of utility bills.

Time wasted: 10 minutes.

Scenario 5: App

My app doesn’t work. After several attempts, users give up and resort to credit cards.

Time wasted: 5 minutes.

Conclusion:

Charging is often unreliable for non-Tesla owners. That’s enough to deter some consumers from buying non-Tesla EVs.

Note:

* Farley said he envied Tesla’s Supercharger during a recent road trip to California with his family.

Mustang Mach E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit customers will be able to access the supercharger with an adapter and the necessary software, Ford said in an official announcement.

**Tesla has previously agreed (apart from Ford’s announcement) to make some Superchargers available to non-Tesla owners, and currently the numbers available are very limited.

