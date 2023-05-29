Google Pixel tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: They’re more than just tablets





Introducing the Google Tablet

Many of us have been asking Google to release a tablet for years, and the time has finally come. The Pixel Tablet may not focus on productivity, but it has another twist.

A charging speaker dock is included so you don’t have to worry about lock screen ads. More powerful and capable. Get access to all the best Android apps. More expensive. This is because the tablet cannot be purchased separately.

The Most Powerful Fire Tablet

Amazon surprised everyone with the Fire Max 11 announcement. And everything seems to be an improvement compared to previous big-screen Fire tablets.

Device Dashboard turns your tablet into an Echo Show Better performance than its predecessor Extra storage great if you already have an Amazon device Expandable is nice No accessories included Can’t access Play Store without sideloading Only 4GB of RAM

Not surprisingly, there’s a lot of hype surrounding the Pixel Tablet, as it’s Google’s first tablet since the Pixel Slate. Not to be outdone, Amazon announced its own Amazon Fire Max 11 out of nowhere. There are quite a few similarities between the two, but there are also enough differences to make the decision more difficult.

Google Pixel Tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Design and Specs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

No matter how you slice it, the overall design of the Pixel tablet and Fire Max 11 is pretty understated and boring. The Pixel Tablet has the advantage of being available in three different colors, but Amazon stuck with just “grey” for its latest tablet.

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet gains even more edge thanks to the Tensor G2 processor, which combines 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. Amazon’s Fire Max 11, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek MTK8188J, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

Swipe to Scroll HorizontalCategoriesGoogle Pixel TabletAmazon Fire Max 11 ChipsetGoogle Tensor G2MediaTek MTK8188J Display10.95 inch IPS LCD (60Hz), 2560 x 160011 inch LCD (60Hz), 2000 x 1200Memory8GB4GB Storage128GB or 256GB64GB or 128GBExpand No storage possible MicroSD (up to 1 TB) Rear camera 8MP8MP Front camera 8MP8MP Battery 7,020mAh up Up to 14 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Stylus Works with USI 2.0 (not included) USI 2.0 (not included) Dimensions 258 x 169 x 8.1 mm; 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches 259 x 164 x 7.5mm; 10.19 x 6.45 x 0.29 inches Weight 493g490g ) gray price $499$229

In everyday use, you won’t find much difference between using the Pixel tablet’s 10.95-inch screen and the Fire Max 11’s 11-inch panel. Both of these screens use 60Hz LCD panels, so media usage is fine, but they fall short of the best Android tablets with OLED panels.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In theory, the battery life is roughly on par with the Pixel tablet’s max of 12 hours, while the Fire Max 11 appears to be rated at 14 hours. However, Amazon’s decision to use his MediaTek chips with less RAM can lead to consistently better battery life. The Tensor G2 is more battery efficient than its predecessor, but still draws more power than what the Fire Max 11 packs.

Google Pixel Tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Tablet Accessories

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

In true Amazon fashion, there are many different “bundles” you can buy if you want to buy the Fire Max 11. There is a slim cover bundle, a stylus bundle, a slim cover bundle and a productivity bundle. This is nothing new, but it looks as if Amazon has reworked the keyboard case to be more stylish compared to what we found on the Amazon Fire HD 10.

One notable similarity between the Pixel tablet and the Fire Max 11 is stylus support. Both of these tablets support the USI 2.0 standard. This means that you are not limited to using an Amazon branded stylus and can use one of the best USI pens instead. The same goes for the Pixel Tablet, though Google has yet to release a Pixel-branded stylus that pairs with the new device.

(Image source: Amazon)

On Google’s part, there are no bundles available, and the Pixel Tablet cannot be purchased separately. In addition to the device, Google has included a charging speaker dock for his Pixel tablet. More on that in the next section, but for now, it doesn’t look like Google is planning a first-party keyboard case or stylus to come with his Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet and Amazon Fire Max 11: Software and Features

(Image source: Amazon)

Moving on to software, whichever tablet you’re considering, it shouldn’t be too surprising. The Fire Max 11 runs Amazon’s Fire OS, but it doesn’t include the Play Store and is more focused on accessing your favorite entertainment apps. During that time, he has always pushed Amazon’s various consumption services to the fore.

In recent years, Amazon has also implemented a feature called “Device Dashboard”. This essentially turns the best Fire tablet into an Echo Show that you can pick up and use as a traditional tablet when you need it. This is a great feature that Amazon has continued to improve, and it’s especially useful if you have a lot of Alexa-compatible smart home accessories.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Google “borrows” this concept with its Pixel tablet and its charging speaker dock. Docking the Pixel Tablet transforms it into a sort of Nest Hub with its own “hub mode”. It’s basically the same concept that Amazon is doing, but with speakers built into the dock itself, which is great for watching videos and listening to music.

Speaking of which, the Pixel Tablet is also the first Android tablet with built-in Chromecast. It may not seem like much, but being able to start watching a video on your phone and instantly send it to your tablet is undoubtedly pretty handy.

Google Pixel Tablets and Amazon Fire Max 11: Pricing

(Image credit: Android Central)

The final factor to consider when deciding between these two tablets is price. The Pixel tablet comes with a charging speaker dock and costs $499 for the 128GB version and $599 for the 256GB storage. And, as we said earlier, you can’t just buy a tablet. This is a little disappointing.

The Fire Max 11, on the other hand, tops out at $379, doesn’t bother with lockscreen ads, and also includes a keyboard and stylus. Plus, you can always get the tablet alone for $229 with ads and $244 without ads.

Google Pixel tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Which should you buy?

(Image source: Amazon)

The final decision between the Pixel tablet and the Amazon Fire Max 11 will come down to what you plan to use the tablet for along with your smart home ecosystem. If you want to use your tablet with the keyboard case on for work, the Fire Max 11 is perfect.

You can pair your Pixel Tablet with a Bluetooth keyboard, but you won’t get the same experience. Instead, Google positions its tablet as a utility device with a focus on content consumption and smart home control. However, the luxury of having a speaker dock eases a few more restrictions compared to the Fire Max 11.

On the one hand, Amazon can tout speed improvements over its predecessor, but Fire OS isn’t necessarily for everyone. Additionally, unless you don’t mind being limited to what’s available in the Amazon App Store, you’ll need to sideload the Play Store. And that doesn’t even mention the fact that the Tensor G2 and 8GB of RAM perform equally well as the Fire Max 11’s MediaTek chip and 4GB of RAM.

Both of these tablets are good in their own right, and while the Fire Max 11 has the better overall picture, the Pixel tablet is by no means a slouch either.

Different types of versatility

The Pixel Tablet may seem limited in functionality as it doesn’t come with a keyboard attachment or stylus. But Google positions it differently, even though it’s more powerful than Amazon’s tablet.

Please select a bundle

You can buy the Fire Max 11 separately, but Amazon also offers several different bundles. One of them includes a keyboard case and stylus, making this an all-in-one device.

