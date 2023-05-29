Ingredients R&D Council Commissions Technology Complex





May 28, 2023May 28, 2023184

Consignment to agents of the Technology and Innovation Complex. photograph. Ravi Momo/Radio Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari praised the Raw Materials Research and Development Council for setting up one of the best innovation complexes in Africa.

President Buhari said the center represents the government’s commitment to research, innovation and technology transfer in the country.

The president made the remarks at the opening of the governmental innovation complex in Abuja.

The complex houses a number of indigenous manufacturing machinery used to process locally sourced agricultural and pharmaceutical raw materials from different parts of Nigeria into final products.

The president, headed by Dr. Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said the complex was a milestone towards Nigeria’s industrialization and technological independence.

Today, we witness the birth of incubation centers that foster innovation, foster cutting-edge technologies, and accelerate the commercialization of key projects for the industrial future. The RMRDC Technology and Innovation Complex will serve as a vibrant hub for collaboration as well as research and development initiatives that will propel Nigeria into a global player in technological advancement and industrial transformation, he said.

The president also said the center would foster cooperation among academia, researchers and businessmen to better understand and optimize the use of the country’s natural resources and foster innovation that addresses the country’s unique challenges. rice field.

Explaining other benefits of the center, President Buhari said it would bring income to Nigeria and create job opportunities and wealth for young people.

Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Monirola Udoh praised the president’s efforts to promote industrialization and build a knowledge-based economy.

John Obekpa, director of the agency’s business innovation division, who also oversees the facility’s kirishi (lean beef) project, said the project involves revising unhygienic kirishi processing methods into a more hygienic process to ensure safety. He said it was driven by an urge to modify the process to ensure sexuality. Products meet international standards.

Obekpa said the success of the project is due to the efforts of Nigerian researchers from the Universities of Maiduguri and Benin, led by Prof. John Aizeen and Prof. Husseini Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Council for Raw Materials Research and Development, who established the pilot plant. added. .

Reported by Rabi Momoh.Editing: Chinatha Osai and Annabel Nuwachukwu

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radionigeria.gov.ng/2023/05/28/raw-material-research-and-development-council-commissions-tech-complex/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos