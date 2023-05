Ministry of Technology and Ministry of Economy Collaborate to Promote Industry Innovation

In an effort to revolutionize the manufacturing industry, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, has launched an effort to strengthen the research and development efforts of manufacturing plants across the country. This collaborative effort aims to drive innovation, progress, competitiveness and ultimately improve the industry’s production capacity.

In a deal worth NIS 4 million, Technion researchers will work with Israeli manufacturers to address barriers that are preventing about 100 factories identified in a preliminary study. The recently signed agreement sets the stage for significant progress in improving the industry’s research capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation.

METI Director General Amnon Melhaf praised the ambitious project, highlighting its potential to promote advanced research, innovation and production. “I congratulate the Chairman of the Technion … Together we will leverage Israel’s relative advantage – the human factor – to the benefit of industrial development,” he said.

Last year, a joint team led by the Technion and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Industrial Bureau conducted an extensive study of industry’s innovation needs in the northern region and the academy’s ability to meet those needs.

Academia Helps Solve Industry Problems

The research included meetings with Technion researchers at about 100 plants in the region. During these sessions, barriers to collaboration were identified and potential avenues for collaboration were planned.

Can we decarbonize the industry? (Credit: Richard Hurd)

A key finding from this assessment reveals that manufacturing, especially in non-elite industries, has not reached its full potential in collaboration with academia. While high-tech and elite industrial companies are engaged in about 90% of such collaborations, non-elite industrial companies face various barriers that severely limit their participation.

Barriers identified include resource disparities, language differences between industry and academia, mismatched incentives among stakeholders, and bureaucratic complexities associated with establishing partnerships.

Technion President Professor Uli Sivan expressed the Institute’s commitment to social welfare, national security and the Israeli economy. “The Technion has always felt a responsibility to the society, security and economy of the State of Israel and, in this tradition, we see great potential in the research being conducted at the Technion to help develop the manufacturing industry in Israel. I feel ‘Israel,’ he said. “We are proud to be working with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on this important undertaking.”

