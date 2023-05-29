The EU does not speak for Europe when it comes to technology – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article

Artificial intelligence speaks out.

Alina Polyakova is President and CEO of the European Center for Policy Analysis (CEPA). Matthew Eitel is Program Director for CEPA’s Digital Innovation Initiative.

In 2019, President Ursula von der Leyen’s European Commission pledged to make Europe fit for the digital age, dubbing it the European Digital Decade of the 2020s.

Under the European Union’s main privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Brussels’ regulatory race to the top has gained historic momentum over the past four years. And from digital markets to content moderation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, computer chips and data governance, the European Commission has left little on the regulatory agenda.

Strengthened by repaired ties with the administration of President Joe Biden and increased ties with the United States through the Trade Technology Council (TTC), the von der Leyen Commission has set out to do the impossible in a unified bloc of 27 often bitter nations. seems to have achieved Europe on common digital challenges.

But this story of solidarity obscures the much more complex reality that the European Commission’s policies are dominated by two of the biggest and most diligent regulators: France and Germany. In fact, Europe’s smaller but most tech-minded members rarely feel heard in the halls of Brussels, even though they often disagree with the committee’s agenda.

US President Joe Biden | Winn McNamee/Getty Images

Officials in those countries say privately that the commission’s strategy stifles innovation by imposing complex compliance rules on small businesses that cannot afford to implement them. They also fear that foreign investment, led by US investors, who account for a whopping 76% of foreign investment in European tech companies, will decline as the European Commission pursues big US tech companies. ing. And many lament that Brexit has robbed Britain of its countervailing voice, leaving a void for France and Germany to fill.

These concerns are rarely made public, but in short, Central and Northern Europe know that the EU does not speak for Europe when it comes to technology.

No wonder. Despite the shift of the European balance of power to the East after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, none of the EU’s major institutions such as the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament have been led by Central Europeans. . Proportional representation in parliament also means that the largest countries, France, Germany and Italy, have the most power in terms of votes. Even if the Nordic, Baltic and Central European countries all voted as a bloc and did not vote, they would have received fewer votes (191 votes) than France, Germany and Italy alone (251 votes). increase.

As a result, smaller states need to prioritize focusing on their most important issues: defense and security, and the ability of parliament to set the European technology agenda is limited to members with the sole power to propose legislation. will be hindered by the Society.

But just as the balance of power in defense and deterrence is shifting east and north, so are the economic headwinds when it comes to innovation and investment.

For example, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn have higher growth rates of capital invested in startups than London, Munich and Paris. And in Western Europe, unicorns and firms with valuations of $1 billion or more and mostly privately owned still raise almost twice as much as emerging European firms, although the latter are the continent’s most highly valued. Have a ratio to investment.

In other words, tech companies in Central and Eastern Europe are doing more with less.

Estonia is a good example. A founding member of the Digital 5, Estonia has nearly 4 unicorns per million people and more than 1 startup per 1,000 people. Estonia’s private sector innovation is also in line with its adept digital governance, as citizens can conduct most of their government interactions online, making the country one of Europe’s largest economies alongside other Baltic and Nordic countries. It ranks at the top of the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI). .

Meanwhile, Poland is also a top destination for technology investments in Europe. Microsoft invested $1 billion in cloud infrastructure around the world in 2020, and Google invested $2 billion in similar projects in the same year. Also, both Amazon and Intel operate R&D facilities in Gdansk, with Intel’s facility being the largest in Europe.

And while France and Germany still host more than a third of Europe’s unicorns, among the world’s top 100 companies by market capitalization, Germany’s SAP is competing as a technology company. Only one company.

So the problem is that the country that makes the rules for technology is not the country that leads in technology.

Europe’s tech-savvy nations therefore need to speak up when the Commission’s agenda is not in their own interests. After all, they’ve done it in 2018 when the Czech Republic joined the Nordic and Irish opposition against a French-backed digital services tax. When Sweden, Denmark and Finland questioned including prior obligations in their Digital Markets Act in 2020. And most recently, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Estonia and Slovakia rejected proposals for new EU funding of green technology subsidies.

The future of innovation in Europe is not in France or Germany, but in Central and Eastern Europe. The digital ecosystems in these regions are already driving innovation, setting global e-government standards and attracting investment in start-ups. But so far, these like-minded European nations are not speaking in unison about what kind of digital decade they want.

And with the European Commission showing no signs of slowing down on its regulatory agenda, these smaller countries bear the greatest economic risk.

Moreover, it is time for the US government to wake up, realize that technology policy is not the sole jurisdiction of the EU, and seek to engage with European countries on a bilateral basis. After all, as emphasized in President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on his recent visit to China, when it comes to the dangers posed by China in the tech sector, the Nordic and Baltic countries are more aligned with the United States than, say, France. There is

Along those lines, the U.S. and the Netherlands reached a pivotal deal earlier this year to block chip exports to China, a crucial step to thwart Beijing’s ambitions to monopolize innovation. Now the US should seek similar opportunities with like-minded countries to counter China, and more such agreements would make the EU take its smaller members more seriously. right.

