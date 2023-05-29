



Age will be an issue if a scenario emerges that raises the odds of a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024. But Biden isn’t alone.

Sure, Biden has made progress over the years. On Election Day 2024, she will be 81 years old.

But Trump will be 78 years old. Mr. Biden is fit and athletic and eats moderately and responsibly, while Mr. Trump is overweight, exercise-averse and obsessed with fried chicken and cheeseburgers. Imagine either of these guys becoming president in 2025, and guess which one is more likely to survive his four-year term. Hard to say.

Therefore, the choice of vice president is more important than usual for both candidates.

The only certainty about Trump’s vice-presidential nominee is that he’s not the unloyal former Vice President Mike Pence, who seems to be growing weaker against the president. Marjorie Taylor-Green is reportedly a potential vice-presidential candidate, as is Kari Lake, who will not concede defeat in the Arizona gubernatorial race.

Both of these women are hard to imagine as president, but finding a moderate Republican man or woman willing to run alongside Trump may be difficult.

In any case, the dubious assumption that Trump will outlive Biden focuses on Kamala Harris, the current vice president and undoubtedly Biden’s 2024 vice presidential candidate.

As of 2020, Harris isn’t a particularly strong presidential candidate, and his two years as vice-president didn’t stand out. A major theme of the Republican campaign against Biden is already the idea that a vote for Biden is actually an unqualified vote for Harris.

But this kind of thinking is wrong in at least three ways.

First, the concern that no president will survive in office does not do justice to the constitution. Designed to keep the presidency in the event of unexpected vacancies, the system has worked smoothly at least nine times. Therefore, we should not be afraid to elect an elderly president. That’s the job of the vice president.

Second, this isn’t fair to Kamala Harris. A vice president’s job shouldn’t be differentiated, and Mr. Biden’s decision to impose intractable issues like border security on him has always been a recipe for failure. In fact, little is known about what kind of president she will become.

For several years, I have been poring over the president’s biographies. I’m number 39, Jimmy Carter. I haven’t skipped a single one, including Millard Fillmore and Martin Van Buren.

One thing I’ve learned is that trying to predict a president’s performance based on his qualifications and achievements is a sketchy job.

Finally, founders will probably be disappointed by the power and prominence of the modern presidency. A fading White House presence may be a healthy antidote to what has been called an imperial president in recent years. In other words, the inauguration of President Harris may be good for our country.

Either way, remember that voting for Trump is also voting for Vice President. I doubt he would choose Taylor Green. The concept of Jewish space lasers and state divorce may be overkill, even for President Trump.

But Trump’s vice presidential nominee has backed the thoroughly debunked notion that the 2020 election was stolen, calling for the repeal of parts of the constitution from time to time. It is certain that it will demonstrate unparalleled allegiance to President Trump’s most authoritarian impulses, including his proposal in December.

It is better to rely on a constitutional system that has worked for more than 230 years, even if that means a relatively less powerful and less accomplished president, than to accept a regime that already displays its contempt for democracy.

John M. Chrisp is a columnist for the Tribune News Service. 2023 Tribune Content Agency.

