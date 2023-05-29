NCAA Golf Championship Men’s Golf, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Steelman Lead, Tech Retains 3rd Place





Ross Steelman of Scottsdale, Ariz., posted a 1-under 69 to keep pace with Georgia Tech in tough afternoon conditions Saturday, helping the No. 11-seeded Yellow Jackets to a 6-over-par 286 score. Guided by, emerged to tie for 3rd place. 36 holes of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

Steelman remained at the top of the individual leaderboard with a 7-under 133 on Saturday, three strokes ahead of Daniel Rodriguez (Texas A&M), who hit 66, and Illinois’ Adrian Dumont de Chassard, who hit 68. there is He’s aiming for second place. The Yellow Jackets follow Troy Mattson in 2002 to win the NCAA Individual Championship. As part of one of four Yellow Jackets teams, Mattson won the 2002 title at the Ohio State Scarlet Course and finished runner-up in the NCAA Championship. Watts Gunn (1927) and Charlie Yates (1934) also won the All-American collegiate title when the championship was played in match play before it was sponsored by the NCAA.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets slipped to tie for third with second-seeded North Carolina with a 6-over par of 566 after the Tar Heels rounded a 4-over par of 284. Illinois took advantage of the mild weather in the morning to hit a shot. He recorded a 7-under-par 273 and led the 36 holes with a 2-under-par 558, making him the only team under-par at 36 holes. No. 9 seed Florida shot 278 (-2) to move into second place with 561 (+1).

Tech has advanced to match play four times in the NCAA Championship and is looking to advance for the first time since Hutchinson, Kansas in 2014.

it was good. Obviously playing in the afternoon is a lot harder than in the morning here, Steelman said of the 69-round round. So being able to get under par on the board was a big deal and not just for the individual part. It’s like giving the team good building blocks to build on. So it looks like we can play tomorrow morning. It was pretty boring again. There were a lot of fairways, and I was hitting 20 feet or so, and after a few hits, I felt like I was flying out of there.

It’s important to go and buy food and enough coffee tomorrow morning. You are fully prepared. Nothing excites me more than a national championship.

The tech team teeed off the 10th hole at 6:32 a.m. local time (9:32 a.m. ET) on Sunday morning, with Pepperdine (566, +6) and top-seeded Vanderbilt (568, +8) ) and sit in 4th and 5th place. on the leaderboard. The Tar Heels won the tiebreaker beating the Yellow Jackets for Sunday’s first tee shot based on cumulative drop scores (148-149) from the first two rounds.

Tee times and pairings for the remaining rounds of stroke play are determined by the team’s placement on the leaderboard. Thirty teams will play 54 holes from Friday to Sunday, with the field reduced to 15 holes for the final round of stroke play on Monday, after which the individual champions will be crowned. The top eight teams after 72 holes will advance to the match play tier to determine team champions on Wednesday.

Ross Steelman’s Round Highlights

Tech Lineup The Yellow Jackets’ score on Saturday was six strokes higher than on Friday, but still better than any of the eight rounds Tech has made in the last two NCAA Championships at Greyhawk Golf Club.

Steelman extended his no-bogey record to 27 on Saturday, including birdies on the 13th and 18th in the first nine holes. That record was stopped when he hit 5 on the 1st par 4 hole. A Columbus senior, Moe played the front nine (his own second nine) in one over.

His 69 was one of only five of the 15 teams playing in the afternoon to record subpar rounds.

Senior Conor Howe (Ogden, UT) and freshman Tai Hiroshi (Singapore) clocked 72s (+2) against the Yellow Jackets, and senior Bartley Forester (Gainsville, GA) Junior Christo Lamprecht (Georgia, South Africa) contributed to the Yellow Jackets round. 73 (+3) each shot. Howe and Forrester are both tied for 42nd with 144 (+4).

Ross Steelman talks about his round and Sunday morning teatime at Tech University

TEAM LEADERBOARD Morning tee times at Greyhawk are always an advantage, with No. 3-seeded Illinois posting four sub-par scores of three 68s and one 69 in Saturday’s round of 7-under-par 273. I took advantage of my grades. In this fantastic round, the Illini climbed eight places on the leaderboard and pushed No. 9 seed Florida to three shots. The Gators had their best performance in the afternoon wave, posting a 2-under-par 278 and two 68s to take the lead.

The Yellow Jackets and No. 2 seed North Carolina are tied for third with 566 (+6), but No. 8 Pepperdine and No. 1 seed Vanderbilt are in No. 5 and No. Earned an early tee time on the round.

The top 15 teams on the leaderboard after Sunday’s round will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. No. 7 Florida State University and No. 15 Virginia State University tied for seventh with 571 (+11), while No. 14 Alabama State University and No. 4 Arizona State University tied for No. 9 with 572 (+12) for No. 12. Auburn State and Northern University are tied. 13 Texas A&M is tied for 11th with 574 (+14). No. 6 Stanford, No. 21 Georgia and No. 26 Brigham Young tied for 576 (+16) to round out the top 15.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD Eight of the top 12 players on the leaderboard hit par-under on Saturday, with Tex’s Steelman finishing 7-under 133 through 36 holes after starting 69 with a 64 and Texas A&M’s Daniel He was three strokes behind Rodriguez (66). and Illinois’ Adrian Dumont de Chassard (68) lined up at 136 (-4). Florida’s Fred Biondi hit 68 on Saturday to remain in fourth place alone with 137 (-3).

Ohio’s Neil Shipley, North Carolina’s Dylan Menante, and New Mexico’s Matthew Watkins tied for fifth on 138 (-2), with a group of five players sharing eighth on 139 (-1). .

NCAA Championship Round 2 Photo Credit: Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler

Championship Information/Format The final will consist of 72 holes of stroke play followed by an eight team match play tournament. Stroke play begins on Friday, May 26th and continues through Sunday, May 29th (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine non-advancing teams will be determined. A final day of 18-hole stroke play will then take place on Monday 30 May to determine the top eight teams advancing to match play and the 72-hole individual champion. The team’s national champion will be determined in a match-play format with quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday, May 30, followed by the final on Wednesday, May 31.

The entire championship is played on the Raptor Course at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona and is 7,289 yards long and par 70. This will be the last of his three straight years for the Greyhawks to host the NCAA Championship. The championship will move to the LaCosta Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California for the next three years (2024-26).

May 28 (Sun) Stroke play competition 3rd round (36 holes scored tee times) May 29 (Mon) Stroke play competition final round (54 holes scored tee times) May 30 (Tue) Team competition Final/semi-final play Wednesday, May 31 Championship match to determine team champion

Television Golf Channel will broadcast the final round of stroke play on Monday, May 29 (5-9pm ET), with team quarterfinals (12-3:30pm ET) and semi-finals (pm ET) on Tuesday. 5:00 to 9:00) will be broadcast live. May 30, Team Championships will be Wednesday, May 31 (5-9 p.m. ET). The encore presentation will air each day at 10pm. Learn more about.

Tech NCAA Championship History Georgia Tech has reached the NCAA Championship Finals 32 times since 1985 (33 times in program history). This is his fifth tie for the same period, behind Oklahoma State (36), Arizona State (35) and Florida State (34). ) and Texas (34), three of whom are on the field in Scottsdale.

Since the introduction of the stroke/match play format in 2009, the Yellow Jackets have qualified for match play four times, placing third in 2010, second in 2011, second in 2013 and second in 2014. is ranked 5th. Both were eliminated in the quarterfinals. , except in 2013 when the Jackets lost in the semifinals. Polytech has lost to eventual champions three times in four appearances in match play. They lost 3-2 to Augusta State in the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2011, and 3-0-2 to Alabama in 2013.

Tech University has finished runner-up in the NCAA Championship four times (1993, 2000, 2002, and 2005, all before match play was introduced). Only Oklahoma State University has her 18, Texas (6) and Purdue (5) surpassing it. The Yellow Jackets have made the Top 8 in stroke play 16 times.

In two NCAA championships at Greyhawk Golf Club, Tech University finished 15th in 2022 and tied for 12th last year.

Three tech players won the national collegiate championship. Most recently, Troy Matteson at Ohio State University, which he achieved in 2002. Watts Gunn (1927) and Charlie Yates (1934) won the All-American Collegiate title in a match-play format before the NCAA sponsored his 1939 championship.

