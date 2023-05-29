Google Photos AI Still Can’t Label Gorillas The Register





AI overview AI may be advancing rapidly, but it seems Google still hasn’t completely solved the eight-year problem with image recognition systems in accurately identifying pictures of gorillas.

The company was criticized after software developer Jackie Arsin discovered that an image recognition system installed in the company’s Photos app in 2015 incorrectly labeled photos of herself and a friend as gorillas. . Both Arsin and his friend are black. Surprised, Google quickly covered up the racist mistake by blocking the software’s ability to label images of gorillas.

Eight years later, this flaw is still not properly fixed. A New York Times experiment found that users were able to search for photos by different types of animals, including cats and kangaroos, but not gorillas, baboons, chimpanzees, orangutans, and monkeys.

Photo apps still avoid labeling images of primates. It’s unclear if the company can’t fix the problem, or if the feature is too controversial or too risky to implement. Interestingly, Apple’s Photo app and Microsoft’s OneDrive storage app had the same problem, with Amazon Photos tending to misclassify other types of animals as gorillas.

Arsin said he was disappointed that Google hadn’t fixed the problem. “I’m going to disbelieve in this AI forever,” he said.

OpenAI launches new program to fund ideas on how to democratically control AGI

OpenAI’s non-profit arm has pledged to award a total of $1 million to people with great ideas on how to establish democratic processes where citizens can shape the development of AI.

Anyone can submit proposals until June 2nd. The AI ​​startup will select the top 10 applications and for each he will award $100,000. This allows the recipient to work on building a prototype of the idea.

“AGI should benefit all of humanity and be as inclusive as possible,” OpenAI announced in a blog post this week. “We are launching this grant program to take a first step in this direction. We are looking for teams around the world to develop a proof of concept for our process.”

OpenAI said the grant is an experiment and may or may not apply the ideas in practice. The startup is interested in ways to support input from a diverse community on issues that cannot always be resolved by following the law.

“For example, under what conditions should an AI system condemn or criticize a public figure? If there are differing opinions between groups about that person, how will the disputed opinion appear in the AI ​​output? Should the AI ​​be expressed by default reflecting the persona of the global median individual: the country of the user, the demographics of the user, or something entirely different?A single individual, a company, or even a country should not dictate these decisions,” the magazine asked.

Anthropic Raises $450 Million in Series C Round

Anthropic, an AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI employees, has raised $450 million in its latest investment round led by Spark Capital to build more commercial products.

The Series C round was backed by Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures and others. Anthropic is currently working on onboarding more customers with its large-scale language model, Claude. CEO Dario Amodei said the money will be used to develop more products.

“We are excited to have these leading investors and technology companies support Anthropic’s mission of AI research and products that put safety at the forefront. and is designed to deliver reliable AI services that can positively impact the businesses and consumers of the future.”Future. “

Anthropic said it focuses on building a safer product, using AI tuning techniques to guide chatbots to follow instructions and generate appropriate responses. The company recently expanded Claude’s Context His Window to support his 100,000 tokens, allowing him to process hundreds of pages of documents at once.

Waymo partners with Uber to expand robotaxi service

Self-driving car industry Waymo is teaming up with top ride-hailing taxi app Uber to attract more riders in Phoenix, Arizona. Once fiercely competitive, the two companies are now announcing self-driving car technology in their own ways, and are realizing the benefits of a partnership.

Waymo offers self-driving cars and Uber offers a network of riders. Uber users will be able to hail a Waymo Driver car to deliver food ordered via the Uber Eats app or drive to their desired destination via the Uber app.

“We are excited to offer people new ways to enjoy fully autonomous driving and save lives,” Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said in a statement this week. “Uber has long been a leader in human-powered ridesharing, and our pioneering technology combined with all-electric vehicles and the company’s customer network will give Waymo the opportunity to reach even more people. increase.”

The robotaxi service is set to launch later this year in Phoenix, Arizona.

