Google orders Sonos to pay $32.5 million in patent dispute





What You Need to Know Google has been found guilty of infringing on Sonos’ smart speaker patents. A jury in San Francisco ordered the search giant to pay Sonos $32.5 million for infringement. The patent in question includes zone scene management for Sonos’ smart speakers.

Sonos won a patent infringement lawsuit against Google for copying one of the company’s smart speaker patents, and a San Francisco judge ordered Google to pay $32.5 million for violations.

According to the jury’s ruling, Google will have to pay Sonos a per-unit royalty for every 14 million or more devices Google sells that use Sonos’ patented technology. The jury’s decision ordered Google to pay $2.30 for each device that uses patents owned by Sonos (via The Verge).

The patent infringement dispute began in 2020 when Sonos accused Google of copying patented technology for smart speakers. Later that year, Google hit back at Sonos, suing Sonos for infringing several patents and intellectual property, including mesh networking, echo cancellation, content notifications, and personalized search.

Sonos, meanwhile, claimed that Google had access to its technology since a 2013 partnership that led to the integration of Google Play Music into Sonos speakers. Sonos also said Google copied its technology and released a cheaper product subsidized by revenue from search ads. It includes technology that lets you connect and sync your speakers wirelessly, a staple of many of the best Sonos speakers.

“This is a narrow debate about some very specific features that are not commonly used,” Peter Schottenfels, head of Google’s communications team, said in a statement. “Of the six patents originally claimed by Sonos, only one was found to be infringed, and the rest were dismissed as invalid or uninfringed.”

Google said it was considering its next move, reiterating that it “always developed its own technology and competed on the best of ideas.”

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court of Los Angeles and the US International Trade Commission. Sonos notified Google of the infringement in 2016 and offered a licensing deal to the search giant, but Mountain View’s counteroffer was meant to relieve Google of any financial obligations to use Sonos’ technology. . The Sonos case originally involved six patents, four of which have already been dismissed as invalid.

A patent dispute has resulted in an import ban on some Google products in 2022 after the ITC ruled in favor of Sonos. Regulators have found that Google used Sonos-owned technology in its Nest speakers, Chromecast devices and Pixel products. As a result, Google had to make changes to some of its products to comply with his ITC mandate.

