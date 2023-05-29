Steelman extends lead to No. 5 Tech in NCAA Golf Championship men’s golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Scottsdale, Arizona’s Ross Steelman extended his medal lead to 4 with a 2-under 68, and Georgia Tech had three under-par rounds to post a 4-under 276 on Sunday after 54 holes. I ended up in 5th place. At the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

Steelman remains at the top of the individual leaderboard with a 9-under 201 and holds a four-shot lead heading into Monday’s final round of medal playoffs, becoming Georgia Tech’s second NCAA golf champion and program history. He is aiming to become the fourth All-American collegiate champion. His closest is North Carolina’s Dylan Menante and Ohio State’s Neil Shipley at 5-under-par 205, Stanford’s Berkley Brown, Florida’s Fred Biondi and Illinois’ Adrian Dumont de Chassart. is tied for fourth place with 206 RBIs (-4).

Troy Mattson won the title in 2002 at the Ohio State Scarlet Course as part of one of four Yellow Jackets teams, finishing runner-up in the NCAA Championship. Watts Gunn (1927) and Charlie Yates (1934) also won the All-American collegiate title when the championship was played in match play before it was sponsored by the NCAA.

Tech slipped to fifth place on Sunday after recording a team-best round in 10 NCAA Championship trips around the Greyhawk Golf Club. The Yellow Jackets have a two-over par of 842, eight behind leader Illinois (834, -6), but eight behind sixth-place Stanford (850, +10), tied for eighth with Florida. is 11 strokes behind. State University and Vanderbilt University are tied at 13-over-par 853.

The top eight teams on the leaderboard after the final round of stroke play on Monday will advance to the match play portion of the championship, with the individual champion crowned at the end of the round. Tech has advanced to match play four times in the NCAA Championship and is looking to advance for the first time since Hutchinson, Kansas in 2014.

Of course, we just want to keep playing well and be in the top eight and play match, Steelman said. From there, it’s just a matter of getting out and playing more golf. You have to play the opponent standing in front of you. Personally, I like to play as boring rounds as possible. There are many fairways and many greens. Purse will be my friend. I just want to go out and have fun again. This will be your last medal play in college golf, so enjoy it.

Round 4 begins Monday at 10:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. ET). High Tech will tee off on hole 1 at 10:55 a.m. local time (1:55 p.m. ET) on Monday, taking on No. 4 North Carolina (841, +1) and No. 6 Stanford (850, +10). be a combination. The Tar Heels are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Championship, while Stanford is the No. 6 seed.

The Golf Channel will broadcast the final round of medal play live at 5:00 pm ET.

Ross Steelman on his Round 3 and Tech’s position on Monday

Tech’s lineup While Steelman continued to make headlines on Sunday, senior Conor Howe and freshman Tai Hiroshi quietly kept Tech in pursuit of match play.

Howe recorded a career-best round in the NCAA Championship, posting a 4-under 66 with just one bogey and five birdies. The fourth grader from Ogden, Utah, had four birdies on the 9th and added another one on the 8th par. He climbed into the top 20 (tied for 17th) with an even par 210 and took the win.

A freshman from Singapore and a month-old ACC Championship runner-up, Ty posted a 1-under 69 on Sunday with no bogeys in the final eight holes and three birdies. Along with senior Bartley Forrester (Gainsville, Ga.), who is tied for 55th on 217 (+7), he had a 73 going into Sunday’s Tech Score. Fred Haskins Award finalist Junior Christ Lamprecht (George, South Africa) scored 74 points, not counting in the technical category, and tied for 82nd in the individual with 220 points (+10 points). .

At the Steelmans, the Columbia, Missouri senior posted a 68 after bogeying the second hole of the round, making four birdies in six holes before playing level par on the second hole.

Connor Howe’s 3rd round highlights

Illinois (834, -6), seeded No. 3 on the team leaderboard, followed a 7-under-par round on Saturday with a 4-under-par 276 on Sunday, three shots behind No. 8 Pepperdine (837, -6). took control of the team race. 3) Recorded 11 under 269 rounds, the best ever in the championship.

The Illini and Waves enter the final group for Monday’s round alongside third-placed Florida (839, -1), who hit 2-under 278 on Sunday. North Carolina posted a 5-under 275 on Sunday to move into fourth place with 841 (+1), followed by the Yellow Jackets in fifth with 842 (+2).

Tech and No. 6 Stanford (850, +10) are eight shots behind. Arizona State University (851, +11), Florida State University and top-seeded Vanderbilt University (both 853, +13), and Virginia (854, +14) made the top 10 of the leaderboard. Auburn (856, +16), Texas A&M (857, +17), Alabama (861, +21) and Georgia (864, +24) also completed 54 holes and will be in the final medal play round on Monday. become.

No. 5 seed Texas Tech and No. 22 seed Ohio State tie for 15th place (866, +16) for the final berth and playoffs Monday morning (8:00 a.m. local/11:00 a.m. ET) becomes. ) determine the teams that advance to the final round of medal play.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD Techs’ Steelman totaled 9-under-par 201 through 54 holes, four strokes ahead of North Carolina’s Menante and Ohio State’s Shipley, who are tied at 205 (-5), to win the National Individual Championship. We are building a strong position to win.

Stanford’s Barkley-Brown, University of Florida’s Fred Biondi and University of Illinois’ Adrian Dumont de Chassart are also behind with 206 (-4). Irinis’ Jackson Buchanan is next on the trail with a 3-under 207. Five more golfers are tied for eighth with 208 (-2).

NCAA Championship Round 3 Photo Credit: Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler

Tech NCAA Championship History Georgia Tech has reached the NCAA Championship Finals 32 times since 1985 (33 times in program history). This is his fifth tie for the same period, behind Oklahoma State (36), Arizona State (35) and Florida State (34). ) and Texas (34), three of whom are on the field in Scottsdale.

Since the introduction of the stroke/match play format in 2009, the Yellow Jackets have qualified for match play four times, placing third in 2010, second in 2011, second in 2013 and second in 2014. is ranked 5th. Both were eliminated in the quarterfinals. , except in 2013 when the Jackets lost in the semifinals. Polytech has lost to eventual champions three times in four appearances in match play. They lost 3-2 to Augusta State in the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2011, and 3-0-2 to Alabama in 2013.

Tech University has finished runner-up in the NCAA Championship four times (1993, 2000, 2002, and 2005, all before match play was introduced). Only Oklahoma State University has her 18, Texas (6) and Purdue (5) surpassing it. The Yellow Jackets have made the Top 8 in stroke play 16 times.

In two NCAA championships at Greyhawk Golf Club, Tech University finished 15th in 2022 and tied for 12th last year.

Three tech players won the national collegiate championship. Troy Matteson did it in 2002 in Columbus, Ohio. Watts Gunn (1927) and Charlie Yates (1934) won the All-American Collegiate title in a match-play format before the NCAA sponsored his 1939 championship.

Ross Steelman 3rd round highlights

Championship Information/Format The final will consist of 72 holes of stroke play followed by an eight team match play tournament. Stroke play concludes on Monday, May 30, to determine the top eight teams advancing to match play and the 72-hole individual champion. The team’s national champion will be determined in a match-play format with quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday, May 30, followed by the final on Wednesday, May 31.

The entire championship is played on the Raptor Course at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona and is 7,289 yards long and par 70. This will be the last of his three straight years for the Greyhawks to host the NCAA Championship. The championship will move to the LaCosta Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California for the next three years (2024-26).

Final Round of Stroke Play Competition Monday, May 29 (1:00 PM ET) Tuesday, May 30 Team Match Play Quarterfinals (9:20 AM ET) and Semifinals 3:45 PM (3:00 PM ET) 45 minutes) Wednesday, May 31st Championship Match (4:35pm) ) Determine team champion

Television Golf Channel will broadcast the final round of stroke play on Monday, May 29 (5-9pm ET), with team quarterfinals (12-3:30pm ET) and semi-finals (pm ET) on Tuesday. 5:00 to 9:00) will be broadcast live. May 30, Team Championships will be Wednesday, May 31 (5-9 p.m. ET). The encore presentation will air each day at 10pm. Learn more about.

