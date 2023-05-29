SparkLabs Cultiv8 Announces CleanTech Accelerator





The new accelerator brings the number of companies supported by SparkLabs Cultiv8 to 50. These companies have raised over A$500 million, totaling over $1.6 billion and created over 750 new jobs.

ORANGE, Australia, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SparkLabs Cultiv8, Australia’s most active agri-food technology accelerator, focuses on cleantech and joins 10 start-ups through the new SparkLabs Cultiv8 CleanTech Accelerator We fund and support.

Founded in 2017 in partnership with Asia’s largest accelerator, SparkLabs Group, SparkLabs Cultiv8 is a leader in addressing climate change through innovation. Partner and agrifoodtech veteran Malcolm Nutt said adding cleantech to its portfolio makes sense as Australia faces increasing pressures from climate change.

“Australia should be recognized globally as a leader in this sector. Australia’s agrifoodtech scene has an exceptional track record of innovation and more is always happening,” he said. “Agriculture is integral to any conversation around climate change and we are excited to contribute through innovation and collaboration with leading Australian research institutions.”

Housed in the Orange Agricultural Research Institute, launched in 2017 by SparkLabs Cultiv8, GATE will be home to start-ups, mostly from New South Wales, for the next six months. They include:

AusBioEnergy is a closed loop manufacturing system that produces competitively priced, scalable and sustainable biomethanol.

Blue Carbon S2C focuses on developing and financing blue, teal and green carbon projects that support the restoration of large-scale nature-based ecosystems.

Carbon Note provides organic fertilizers derived from weathering of fortified rocks to permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and promote sustainable agriculture.

Clean Eyre Global is a land-based Asparagopsis seaweed production business committed to accelerating the commercialization of ruminant feed supplements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

DownForce Technology empowers farmers and land managers by providing a new platform to accurately and efficiently calculate natural capital and ecosystem services.

ExoFlare has developed a platform for the food and agriculture industry to assess and manage biosecurity hazards in real time while adhering to reporting standards.

NanoSoils use silica nanoparticles to deliver pesticides directly to plants, reducing pesticide residues in the environment.

Pacamama has reinvented a more climate-friendly wine bottle. Space, weight and energy savings mean better bottles that reduce your carbon footprint in your supply chain.

Ten Carbon Chemistry has developed a proprietary antimicrobial agent that is being tested on fresh produce for extended shelf life. It is used in packaging to improve safety and reduce emissions, as well as other industrial, agricultural and sanitary applications.

Wollemi has developed a platform that automates scenario analysis and climate vulnerability assessment, enabling seamless integration of climate risk into decision-making. Our technology quantifies and reports climate risk for land-based and agricultural assets from the asset level to the portfolio level.

The accelerator is backed by Cultiv8 Funds Management, an agriculture and food venture capital fund founded by Malcolm Nutt and Jonathan Quigley in partnership with Challenger Group. This new accelerator builds on the successful SparkLabs Cultiv8 Accelerator program and is being developed by the Australian Ministry of Primary Industries Meat and Livestock Authority (MLA), Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Cotton Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Agriculture – Innovation Australia (AIA), Fisheries Research and Development Corporation (FRDC), Hort Innovation and Science and Technology Australia (STA).

“Our globally recognized program is an opportunity to highlight the innovation happening across New South Wales and Australia, and provides industry expertise to support companies in their commercialization efforts.” said Jonathan Quigley, partner at SparkLabs Cultiv8. “This year’s participants focus on areas such as biodiversity, resource efficiency and renewable energy, and we are thrilled to partner with these companies as they contribute to a more sustainable planet.”

