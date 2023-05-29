Think Different! 2023 Canton Tower Science and Technology Conference to be Held in Guangzhou





GUANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Canton Tower Science and Technology Conference 2023 and the Artificial Intelligence World Congress (AIGC) officially opened on May 25 in Guangzhou. The meeting followed thoroughly the guiding principles of the 20th Party Congress. The Guiding Principles of the Communist Party of China and the guiding principles of the important speeches and directives made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his visit to Guangdong Province. The theme of the conference is “Think Different!” More than 110 well-known scholars, entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world gathered in Guangzhou to discuss the development of science and technology and explore the path of high-quality development. Guangzhou Vice Mayor Jiang Zhitao attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, spoke at the conference. Neil Stevenson, sci-fi writer and author of the sci-fi masterpiece “Snow Crash” gave a video speech.

Set a model, explore the unknown, and pursue high-quality development

This year’s Canton Tower Science and Technology Conference will be held from May 25th to 26th. Led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Guangdong Provincial People’s Government and Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, the conference was jointly organized by Guangzhou Municipal Science. Technical Department and Asia Digital Group. This includes the opening ceremony, main forum, 10 parallel forums, a private think-tank meeting, the Canton Tower Grand Prize Award Ceremony, venture capital and an exhibition.

In recent years, Guangzhou has released the impetus and vitality of scientific and technological innovation. We have formulated a systematic plan to strengthen national strategic science and technology strength, and built a “2+2+N” science and technology innovation platform system. The “Human Proteome Navigation Project”, one of China’s three international big science research projects, has been approved for implementation by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The number of high-tech enterprises and small and medium-sized high-tech enterprises in the city exceeds 12,300 and 16,700 respectively. Guangzhou is steadily advancing high-quality development, supported by strategic scientific and technological strengths and key platforms. Guangzhou is at the forefront of the world in comprehensive strength in science, technology and innovation. It is ranked 10th in the world in the “natural index science city”. The “Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong” science and technology cluster has ranked second in the global innovation index for three consecutive years.

Zhu Dongfang said that the trend of development led by scientific and technological innovation has become a global consensus, and that countries around the world hope to exploit scientific and technological innovation to open up new areas of economic growth. Guangzhou has always been at the forefront of the country in planning and development in the field of science and technology. This is also one of the best products in the world. It is expected that the Guangzhou Tower Science and Technology Conference will promote the progress of science and technology in Guangzhou and China, and keep pace with the development of science and technology in the world.

Sharing wisdom, discussing hot issues, and exploring the future of science and technology

According to IDC data, global AI spending will reach US$154 billion in 2023, up 26.9% year-on-year, and AI-related industry spending will exceed US$300 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% from 2020 to 2026. A new wave of development in the field of artificial intelligence is sweeping the world.

Guangzhou has a rapidly developing artificial intelligence industry represented by companies such as PCITECH, Rootcloud, Cloudwalk and Pony.ai. In 2020 and 2021, Guangzhou was successively approved as a National Pilot Zone for Innovative Development of New Generation Artificial Intelligence and a Pilot Zone for Innovative Application of Artificial Intelligence. Guangzhou released the Guangzhou Three-Year Action Plan (2021-2023) for the high-quality development of the artificial intelligence industry chain. In the four competitive fields of intelligent manufacturing, intelligent driving, smart medical care and smart city, it has made remarkable achievements in industrial innovation by working to integrate, strengthen, upgrade and stabilize the industrial chain. In terms of comprehensive strength, it is at the forefront of the country. According to the China City Artificial Intelligence Development Index Report (2020-2021), Guangzhou ranks fourth in the country in terms of comprehensive strength of artificial intelligence.

Participating experts gave keynote speeches on technological innovation and high-quality development, manufacturing industry development in the intelligent era, the value and significance of artificial intelligence, the development and industrialization of large models, unmanned driving, global expansion of enterprises, science and technology, etc. gone. higher education becomes possible. At the Summit Dialogue with the theme of “Courageously Embracing the Unknown in an Age of Uncertainty,” participants exchanged opinions and discussed topics such as science and technology innovation, hard technology, artificial intelligence, and Bay Area development. aimed at development. An era of uncertainty.

Justin Cassel, Research Director at Inria, France, Professor and former Associate Dean of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, gave a talk titled “From Large Language Models to ChatGPT: A Language Revolution in the Age of AI.” gone. Large Language Models (LLMs) are AI systems that require the integration of large numbers of data, models and algorithms, she said. This allows people to predict what the next word will be in a dialogue, what the next sentence structure will be, and what will happen in the dialogue. One of the elements of AI and LLM development is transparency. This will help people understand how AI works and help them overcome their fears with knowledge. With this in mind, young people need to be educated about technology, the economics of AI, and psychology. At the same time, government support is essential for development. In China, governments at all levels have provided policies to encourage and support young entrepreneurs so that young people can become the most innovative innovators and develop more innovative artificial intelligence.

Mr. Li Peigen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, gave a keynote speech titled “Go Beyond.” He said that as we enter this era, humanity has made itself better and we may all need to continue to make ourselves better in the future. The metaverse will definitely be used in industrial production, at least because it helps to get a stronger sense of space and immediacy. Virtually all businesses will experience a new transformation in an integrated multiverse environment. The artificial intelligence technology currently used in industry has surpassed human thinking in some areas. The future relationship between humans and machines may be HAD. His HAD standard in human-assisted design. Computers lead, humans play a supporting role. We humans need to ask ourselves what our capabilities are beyond AI. AI should be used as a tool to improve creativity and work efficiency, and to achieve true harmony between humans and machines.

Zheng Yongnian, Director of GBA Guangzhou Academy, delivered a keynote speech titled “How Technological Innovation Promotes China’s Quality Development”. To get out of the middle-income trap and achieve quality development, he said, industries need to be upgraded through continuous technological progress. For sustainable technological progress, he requires three conditions: 1. The existence of a large number of universities or institutions engaged in basic scientific research. 2. There should be a large number of companies and institutions that can apply basic scientific research to applied technology. 3. The existence of financial services that can support basic research and applied technology. Basic scientific research arises from the academic interests of scientists and engineers. The state should help them pursue their interests and hobbies. Government is responsible for basic scientific research, corporations are responsible for commercializing technology, and venture capital helps commercialize technology.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Korea’s Minister for Small, Medium, and Startup Lee Yong. Antonio Muoz Martinez, Mayor of Seville, Spain. Nee Mingxuan, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou). Mr. Xiong Xiaoge, founding chairman of IDG Capital. Chen Xudong, Chairman and General Manager of IBM Greater China. Mr. Zhu Jiaming, Economist, Chairperson of Academic and Technical Committee, Institute of Digital Finance Research, Digital Alliance, Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone. Mr. He Xiaodong, Vice President of JD Group, Dean of JD Explore Academy, IEEE/CAAI Fellow. Lou Tiancheng, Co-Founder and CTO of Pony.ai. LUN Partners Group Chairman and CEO Li Peilun et al.

The launching ceremony of the Global Technology Industry Alliance was held at the main forum. A project signing ceremony involving more than 10 companies was also held at the same time. This once again demonstrates the platform value of the Canton Tower Science and Technology Conference.

It is reported that the parallel forums of this year’s Canton Tower Science and Technology Conference will include the AIGC Summit, the China-Russia Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Forum Guangzhou, the carbon-neutral dream in the industrial Internet, and the integration of space, air, land and sea. there is Digitalization Forum, China AI Talent Summit Forum, International Venture Capital Conference, China Enterprise Digital Transformation Summit Forum, New E-commerce, New Social Media and New Consumption Forum, Women’s Action for Science and Technology Innovation, etc. The conference brings together domestic and foreign companies working on entrepreneurship and innovation projects, intelligent hardware, VR/AR, information technology, software services and new media services.

