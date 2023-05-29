Google Site Kit API fails on Dreamhost shared server





Hello @wallerservices

Thank you for contacting us. We are aware that some users are currently reporting the same error when trying to connect to Site Kit. I’ve been testing for this and have been able to reproduce the same error only if my hosting provider resolves the sitekit service domain (sitekit.withgoogle.com) using her IPv6 address for the service.

According to our tests, these blocks occur when doing a ping or cURL check, even without using the plugin, but again only when using IPv6 to resolve the domain .

If you’re familiar with cURL commands, check both: curl -6 -I https://sitekit.withgoogle.com If you’re not sure how to perform this check, ask your website administrator or hosting provider please confirm. I suspect that this check to ensure IPv6 is in use also gives the same 403 error.

curl -4 -I https://sitekit.withgoogle.com This check may allow you to connect even with a successful 200 error.

Please let me know how to execute the above command. If you can communicate with the second command, the IPv4 check, please share your site health information. If you prefer, you can use this form to share privately. I can investigate your environment. Include your hosting provider if requested.

We checked for blocks on Google’s end for affected users similar to yours and confirmed the host’s IPv6 address. There were no blocks from the verified IP addresses. Additionally, his IPv6 address for the Site Kit service is subject to change, so it’s better to perform the check on sitekit.withgoogle.com instead of the IP address. If you want to include his IPv6 address for your own server, we’ll also see if we can perform another check on our end.

Also note that we have confirmed that users like you who were previously affected, who were able to temporarily disable IPv6 at the host level, were able to complete the setup afterwards. If possible, after setup he would like to confirm the same before enabling IPv6 again. Of course, this isn’t ideal, especially if you have hundreds of sites, but it may help identify more underlying problems.

looking forward to hearing from you. If you have any questions regarding the above, please let us know.

