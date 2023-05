Who is Abdul Rahman Munih? Google Doodle honors Saudi novelist

Saudi novelist Abdul Rahman Munif’s 90th birthday is being celebrated with a Google Doodle.

Special draws can be seen in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Algeria and Morocco.

Munih is a journalist and cultural critic and is considered one of the most important contemporary Saudi writers of the 20th century.

He was born in 1933 in Amman, Jordan to Saudi parents. In 1952 he moved to Baghdad to study law, then based in Cairo. He received his doctorate in petroleum economics from the University of Belgrade in 1961.

He started his career in the oil industry as an economist in Baghdad, then worked for the Syrian Oil Ministry and OPEC. During his stay in Iraq, he also worked as the editor of a monthly magazine called “Al-Naft wa al-Tanmiyya” (Oil and Development).

He began writing in the 1970s after quitting his job in the Iraqi government and moving to Damascus. Munif wrote several short stories before publishing his first book.

He is the author of 15 novels, including the pentalogy Mudun Al Mir (City of Salt), about how the Arab world changed during the oil age.

Other books include Al Nihayat (The End), Sharq al Mutawasit (East of the Mediterranean), and the three-volume historical novel Ad Al Sawad (The Land of Darkness). trilogy), etc.

His work has been translated into over ten languages. He has also received awards for his writing, including the Al Owais Cultural Prize in 1989 and the Cairo Gathering Award for Arab creativity in his novel writing in 1998.

Munikh died in Damascus in 2004 at the age of 71.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles, which transform the traditional logo of the search engine into animations, pay tribute to important historical figures and moments, appearing at irregular intervals throughout the year.

For example, you can also mark seasonal or festive events such as International Women’s Day.

A Google Doodle celebrating the 89th birthday of Egyptian actress Karima Mokhtar. All Images: Google

Updated: May 29, 2023, 5:05 AM

