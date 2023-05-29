Can the UK compete with the tech giants to lead in AI?





Artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded into the mainstream thanks to tools like ChatGPT. Economic and geopolitical risks are high as countries enter a new race to develop the AI ​​industry. Can the UK become a world leader in AI, as the government intends?

The UK has a history of pioneering innovation, but AI is a crowded market. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not the only political leader with ambitions to create a world-leading AI sector.

The government has voiced its support for UK AI for several years, see the National AI Strategy for 2021. But viral successes such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI have created a new sense of urgency.

Rather than being confined to a single strategy, AI policy has appeared across various government communications in recent months.

In this year’s Spring Statement, the Prime Minister made it clear that the government is riding the latest wave of AI.

In it, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced increased funding for both AI and quantum computing, an AI sandbox to test new technologies, an annual award for AI innovation, and a focus on balancing innovation and safety. committed to a robust regulatory framework for

solid foundation

The UK has a strong history of technological innovation. Some of the world’s most respected educational institutions, including the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge and University College London, are producing a healthy pipeline of AI researchers and spinouts.

More than 50,000 people work in the field in the UK, and the industry contributed $3.7 billion to the economy last year, according to government research into the artificial intelligence sector.

But AI is not a one-on-one race. For the UK to come out on top, it will take the wealth and vast resources of the US and China, and the dozens of leading international players vying to define the next generation of AI technically, economically and regulatoryly. We need to compete with the technical community.

government funding

Earlier this year, the government announced it would spend 2 million yen to test new AI technologies. He said it was a drop in the ocean compared to the numbers injected by big tech companies.

Mr Wood added: Initial funding for an AI startup is typically $1 million to he $2 million, then scaling up in the real world costs millions more.

In addition to this, the government has allocated 1 billion dollars for next-generation supercomputing and AI research. This will be split as a Generative AI Task Force of 100 million, with 900 million used to expand computing power.

However, UK AI spending still lags behind the US, China, EU and some big tech companies. For example, Microsoft earlier this year announced his $10 billion investment in OpenAI.

Nonetheless, Wood said the overall picture clearly shows the UK government’s willingness to take the lead, and big companies such as Microsoft and Google can fund research and development at this level. but added that grassroots innovation would benefit from the availability of private funding. With a small amount of government support.

Private AI investment

Of course, there is still a lot of private investment activity in AI startups in the UK. Since 2016, UK AI companies have secured $18.8 billion in private investment. Between January and October last year, British AI startups raised a record $3.6 billion.

Funding has slowed overall, but AI companies continue to attract funding. His two million rounds of intelligent AI and his 17-meter round of machine learning specialist Seldon are just a few of the examples this year.

For Steve Salvin, CEO of AI startup Aiimi, becoming a leader in AI hinges heavily on commercialization and protecting government investment.

Either the international tech giants swoop in and eat our lunch, or, as is often the case, buy small businesses to disrupt the competitive landscape and consume the intellectual property developed and funded here. If you can, all this investment will be wasted.

Salvin called for concerted efforts to level the opportunities for SMEs.

regulation

Sunak made it clear that he wants the UK to lead and influence global AI regulation. At a recent meeting with world leaders for the latest G7 summit in Japan, he said the latest wave of AI requires regulatory guardrails.

The UK took its first big step in AI regulation with the release of a sector-specific white paper in March.

However, this was rather limited in terms of viable policy and instead served as a statement of intent.

Colin Hayhurst, CEO of privacy-based search engine Mozik, said the UK should take a stronger stance on issues such as AI connectivity and transparency.

Hayhurst acknowledged that the white paper identified many of the key issues that needed attention, but said the identification of these key concerns was unsatisfactory.

He said the approach risks exposing the UK to the US and Chinese governments and big tech companies that will dictate the future course of the AI ​​sector.

The government should now demand transparency in its powerful model and try to curb the dominance of such private entities, he added.

is that realistic?

From the next Silicon Valley to the science and technology powerhouse, the government’s remarks are bold.

But are the UK government’s AI ambitions achievable?

Camila de Cavalli-Ville, policy director at the Coalition for the Digital Economy (Coadec), said the government’s ambitions are perfectly realistic and that the UK has an incredibly strong AI startup ecosystem that it can We should be proud and focus on nurturing and growing, he said.

Citing AI for medical diagnosis and AI supporting B2B systems as an example, she praised the sectoral approach of AI strategy as different uses require different treatments.

Coredec’s policy chief acknowledges that the UK’s AI regime will take time to perfect, and sees the strategy as clearly a work in progress given the very rapid pace of change. I appreciated that.

Coverly Veale added: “AI technology is revolutionary, but consumers and the broader public need to trust its use, and that won’t happen if the strategy focuses on making innovation and improvement difficult. I think.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uktech.news/ai/uk-ai-sector-compete-20230529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos