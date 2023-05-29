Nvidia Leverages Israeli Innovation To Build Generative AI Cloud Supercomputer





US gaming and computer graphics giant Nvidia announced Monday that it will build the country’s most powerful generative AI cloud supercomputer, called Israel-1, based on a new locally-developed high-performance Ethernet platform.

Worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Israel-1 is set to be one of the fastest AI supercomputers in the world, and is expected to enter initial production by the end of 2023, according to Nvidia.

Gilad Shiner, Senior Vice President of High Performance Computing (HPC) and Networking at Nvidia, says AI is the most important technology force in our lifetimes. Israel-1 is a large investment that helps drive innovation in Israel and around the world.

AI processes analyze massive datasets and require both ultra-fast computing performance and large memory. The rise of generative AI applications and workloads like OpenAI’s ChatGPT is creating new challenges for networks in the data center. As a result of great change, AI cloud systems need to be trained using vast amounts of data.

Unveiled at the Computex tech show starting this week, Israel-1 is based on Nvidia’s newly announced Spectrum-X networking platform, a high-performance Ethernet architecture purpose-built for generative AI workloads. Developed in Israel, the platform is tailored to help data centers around the world transition to AI and accelerated computing with a new class of Ethernet connectivity built from the ground up for AI.

Subscribe to Tech Israel Daily and never miss the top tech stories from Israel

By signing up you agree to the terms

Innovative technologies such as generative AI are forcing all businesses to push the boundaries of data center performance in search of competitive advantage, Shainer said. NVIDIA Spectrum-X is a new class of Ethernet networking that removes barriers for next-generation AI workloads that have the potential to transform entire industries.

Nvidia’s Spectrum-4 network platform. (courtesy)

Nvidia said Israel-1 will serve as an Ethernet AI cloud reference platform for data centers around the world and will be used as a testbed for internal research and development as well as joint development with partners.

Nvidia says Israel-1 will run at 8 exaflops of performance, making it one of the fastest AI supercomputers in the world. Exaflops measures the ability to perform quintillion or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 calculations per second. Israel-1 is also expected to perform peak performance in excess of 130 petaflops (capable of performing 100 trillion operations per second) for traditional scientific and technical computing workloads. It is equipped with a data processing unit (DPU) called BlueField-3 developed in Israel.

“By providing end-to-end AI capabilities, run times for large-scale transformer-based generative AI models are reduced, enabling network engineers, AI data scientists, and cloud service providers to obtain accurate results and make informed decisions.” Decisions can be made faster,” said Nvidia. statement.

In 2020, Nvidia will acquire Israeli Mellanox Technologies, a maker of high-speed server and storage switching solutions used in supercomputers around the world, for a whopping $7 billion, bringing nearly 1,000 employees to its Israeli operations. Added.

Nvidia’s R&D activity in Israel is already the largest company outside the United States. The company employs more than 3,000 people, representing 12% of its global workforce, in seven R&D centers ranging from Mellanox headquarters in Yokneam to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Raanana and Beersheva in the south. are hiring

Alongside its R&D work, Nvidia has launched the Nvidia Inception Program for Startups, an accelerator that works with hundreds of early-stage companies, including 800 Israeli startups, and free access to Nvidia’s products for developers. We also run the Nvidia Developer Program.

you are an avid reader

I am very happy to read your article in the X Times of Israel last month.

That’s why we started The Times of Israel 11 years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

So now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not have a paywall. However, our journalism costs a lot of money, so we encourage readers to whom the Times of Israel is important to support our work by joining the Times of Israel community. I invite you to come.

For just $6 a month, you can enjoy The Times of Israel ad-free, access exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community, and support quality journalism.

Thank you David Horowitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/nvidia-taps-into-israeli-innovation-to-build-generative-ai-cloud-supercomputer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos