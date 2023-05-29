Google Street View now covers all of India. Here’s how to see childhood schools and village homes.





By Abhik Sengupta: Google Maps’ Street View feature now covers all of India, giving users 360-degree views of schools and villages. The feature returned to India last year, initially covering a few locations. India Today Tech noticed last week that Google Maps Street View is expanding across the country. Street View still doesn’t cover every corner, probably for security reasons. Additionally, Street View only covers public areas. Virtual tours inside schools and other facilities will therefore not be possible. However, it is still a useful tool for tracing memories.

How to use Google Maps Street View

Street View works in the Google Maps app for Android and iOS as well as the web version. The user has to manually enable the tool with a simple toggle. Readers should note that Street View can only be used to get his 360 degree view of the area and Google Maps does not show real-time directions in this mode. Google is testing an ‘Immersive View’ feature for real-time route guidance in Street View mode, but it has yet to roll out in India.

So far, Street View has been a great tool for exploring an area before actually traveling.

To use Street View in Google Maps for Android and iOS – Open Google Maps and search for a location. – under the search bar (top right)[レイヤー]Select the box. – Select Street View. – A blue line appears on the map. , that is, only these areas are covered by Street View. – Click the area you want to explore in Street View. You can also move around the area as if you were actually there. – Follow the arrow keys to move forward or backward (or move left or right). – Images may appear pixelated, but you can zoom in. At the bottom of the screen you will see when the image was captured.

To use Street View on the Google Maps website – Open your browser (preferably Google Chrome) and launch the Google Maps website. – Search for a location, bottom left[レイヤー]out of the box[ストリート ビュー]Choose. – You can see the blue line running. Across Google Maps. Select the area you want to explore. – Like the app, the image date is displayed at the bottom of the screen.

India Today Tech was able to test and validate Street View availability in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The full 360 viewing experience is not available as there are some areas that are accessible through still images.

Google is working with partners such as Genesys International and Tech Mahindra to cover more regions of India. Google Maps Street View was banned in India in 2016 due to safety concerns. The main reason is that Street View allows users to explore an area through stitched panoramas. Street View blurs people’s faces to protect privacy.

