LONGi Founder and President Li Zhenguo Highlights Joint Innovation Towards Zero Carbon World





XI’AN, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 23, the 16th (2023) International Solar and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Conference and Exhibition (SNEC) will be held in Pudong, Shanghai. It started at the Kerry Center. Invited to the opening ceremony, LONGi Founder and President Lee Jong-guo gave a keynote speech titled “Building a Collaborative Innovation Ecosystem to Create a Zero-Carbon World”.

At the ceremony, Li said it is the mission and responsibility of the entire industry to make solar power more affordable. Continuous advancement in technology is the biggest driver of solar power cost reduction. Currently, LONGi is actively developing an open innovation system and aims to establish strong collaborations with educational institutions, peers and partners throughout the supply chain. The company is dedicated to improving the conversion efficiency of solar power and reducing electricity costs at the same time in the near future.

Four methodologies to explain LONGi’s history of innovation

Innovation is the soul of LONGi and the endogenous driving force for the continuous development of the photovoltaic industry. Li Zhenguo comprehensively reviewed LONGi’s innovation process since his inception and summarized it in what he called “LONGi’s four innovation methodologies”.

1. Technological innovation adheres to the “first principle”, constantly strives to improve efficiency, and stands at the forefront of progress.

2. Put customers first, create value for customers, and always provide customers with product reliability assurance through cutting-edge standards, reliable quality, and excellent user experience.

3. Stable and reliable corporate value that emphasizes product reliability and cost effectiveness, and improvement of customer value that drives the long-term value provision of solar power plants.

4. Adhere to an open mindset, invest in scientific research and development, and foster an open cooperative ecosystem that empowers not only ourselves, but also our partners and the industry as a whole. By leading innovation and industry transformation, we strive to achieve success for all stakeholders involved.

LONGi has a long history of innovation. Since 2014, LONGi has been at the forefront of overcoming major challenges in the photovoltaic industry. The company pioneered the industrialization of his RCz single crystal growth technology, successfully addressing the initial light attenuation problem of single crystal PERC in 2015. In 2017, LONGi introduced diamond wire cutting technology in the slicing process and incorporated bifacial power generation technology in both the cell and the cell. production of the module.

Through these remarkable advances and continuous innovation, LONGi has maintained its position as a leader in driving continuous cost reduction within the industry.

“Thanks to technological innovation, the power cost of photovoltaic power has dropped from 4 yuan to less than 0.5 yuan. This will not only support future development, but also help photovoltaic power become ‘carbon neutral’.” said Mr. Lee.

Building an open innovation ecosystem to realize a zero-carbon world

With the world reaching agreement on ‘carbon neutrality’, a global shift to renewable energy is becoming a common trend.

In his keynote address, Lee Jong-guo expressed LONGi’s commitment to maintaining an open mindset, fostering a collaborative innovation ecosystem, and jointly building a zero-carbon world. In addition to continuously increasing investment in research and development, LONGi spares no effort to seek wider and deeper exchanges and cooperation around the world.

Just as a single tree cannot form a forest, hundreds of rivers join together to form a vast ocean. With its unwavering commitment to open innovation, LONGi has successfully harnessed the power of the entire industry chain through the leadership of numerous technological innovations.

In an interview with the media, Lee Jong-guo said that the technologies that will change or even disrupt the solar industry in the future may not lie in the solar industry itself, but in certain areas deemed “out of reach.” said.

To achieve this purpose, LONGi specially held the launch conference of “STAR Innovative Ecological Cooperation Platform” during this year’s SNEC. According to the company, the platform will lead the world in its mission to set innovation trends, collect global ideas, integrate solutions, dock high-quality resources, and promote innovation in the global solar industry. It is said to build a green energy ecosystem.

long sauce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-founder–president-li-zhenguo-emphasizes-collaborative-innovation-for-zero-carbon-world-301836406.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos