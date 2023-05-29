Bud joins Google Cloud Marketplace





By Delisha Fernandez

Bud Financial Limited (Bud) is available in the Google Cloud Partner Directory. Buds’ presence will allow companies to leverage data intelligence FinTech as part of their annual spending, benefiting from his one-time commitment to Google Cloud.

Current and future customers will also be able to quickly start working with cash flow and AI-powered lending solutions, as no additional budget approval is required.

“At Bud, we pride ourselves on our hard-working and results-oriented approach,” said Edward Masravekas, CEO of Bud. “We are excited to make it easier to reach a wider customer base through Google Cloud Marketplace.”

Bud’s platform provides end-to-end solutions for Marketplace users to enrich financial data to achieve significant financial results, better understand customers, optimize lending and underwriting operations, and enhance loan portfolios. Monitor and personalize every customer touchpoint.

“The partnership between Bud and Google Cloud will enable the company to scale its secure banking technology,” said Toby Brown, managing director of global banking solutions at Google Cloud. “Working with Bud means bringing to the forefront innovative financial solutions that leverage the power of open banking and AI to help FSI better understand and engage with their customers. .”

“With the world buzzing about the power of AI, Bud is a FinTech company helping solve some of the biggest data challenges. We are so grateful to be embarking,” said Kyle Ray, Vice President, North America.

Bud simplifies financial decision-making by transforming transactional data into rich customer insights. Our Transaction AI gives lenders an accurate view of their borrowers’ income, expenses and creditworthiness in real time. Enable faster, more informed decisions that drive profitability.

