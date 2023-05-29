ZGC Forum to promote scientific innovation and cooperation





People visiting the exhibition area of ​​the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, China’s capital, May 25, 2023/Xinhua News Agency

Editor’s Note: CGTN’s Special Commentator on Current Affairs, Xin Ge, is an associate professor at the School of Public Economics and Management, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. This article reflects the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect his views of CGTN.

The Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum, a national-level platform for global science and technology exchange and cooperation, was held on May 25 with the theme of “Open Cooperation for a Common Future”. It will begin in Beijing and run until May 30. . “

In his congratulatory address to the forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China’s unwavering dedication to a “win-win opening-up strategy” and that the Chinese government will work together with all countries to address the issue of science and technology innovation. emphasized its readiness to jointly promote A universal problem that hinders the development of the world.

Zhongguancun is a major technology hub in Beijing’s Haidian District. It is also widely known as the “Silicon Valley of China”. The ZGC Forum was launched in 2007 and has become an important entry point for China to actively engage in global science and technology innovation practices and to be deeply involved in global science and technology governance. As the breadth and depth of international science and technology exchanges continue to expand, the ZGC Forum highlights China’s high-level open innovation vitality.

The Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Park, where the ZGC Forum will be held, has cultivated more and more technology enterprises in recent years, playing an important role in China’s scientific and technological innovation. The total revenue of all enterprises in the park will reach CNY 8.7 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in 2022, 3.5 times higher than in 2012. Moreover, last year, Zhongguancun had 4,244 enterprises with annual revenues exceeding 100 million yuan. Of these, 11 have exceeded 100 billion yuan in sales.

In 2022, Beijing will rank first in the nation in the number of invention patents per 10,000 population, and more than 300 multinational companies have established regional headquarters and R&D centers in Zhongguancun. In addition, the value-added proportion of high-tech industry in Beijing’s GDP reached 28.4%, and the proportion of digital economy increased to 41.6%.

This year’s six-day event has six sections, including conferences, technology trades, exhibitions, and achievement reports, attracting a large number of prominent scientists and entrepreneurs from more than 80 countries and regions. About half of the speakers were from abroad, and 17 Nobel laureates spoke at the forum.

It is clear that the ZGC Forum has at least two major roles in promoting scientific and technological progress. One is that the forum is not only a window to introduce China’s latest scientific and technological innovations, but also strengthens global scientific and technological cooperation.

At the opening ceremony on May 25, 10 major cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements were announced, covering a wide range of fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, life science and clean energy. The Metaverse exhibition area displays cutting-edge technologies and products such as robot chips, sensors, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

A woman demonstrates a motion capture device in the exhibition area of ​​the Zhongguancun Forum in the Chinese capital Beijing May 24, 2023. /VCG

In particular, the Quafu quantum computing cloud platform unveiled at the forum can operate up to 136 qubits simultaneously, making it the largest cloud platform in the country.

With these scientific and technological advances, Xi stressed that humanity needs “more than ever” international cooperation, openness and sharing to address common development challenges. Echoing Xi’s message, Microsoft founder Bill Gates addressed the forum via a livestreaming feed, saying the theme of open cooperation “has never been more timely.”

Xi’s letter to the forum is of great significance in promoting global scientific development, especially in the face of intensifying technological competition between the United States and China. While the United States and its allies push for protectionism and technology decoupling and tighten export controls to other countries, China organizes international fora to pledge deeper global cooperation.

Since its founding in 2007, the ZGC Forum has promoted global science and technology progress and served as a witness to China’s sustained participation in innovation and extensive engagement in global science and technology governance. . The participation of internationally renowned academics and entrepreneurs demonstrates their recognition and confidence in China’s openness and vast potential market.

Combining expertise, experience, and investment in innovation, China will be able to contribute to the world by sharing technology and lessons learned. With fast-paced developing technologies such as quantum computing and her 5G technology that have the potential to revolutionize various industries, China has emerged as a major player in the global tech landscape.

With the potential for innovation unleashed by the ZGC Forum, the ZGC Forum has become a fascination for scientists and researchers around the world. Despite certain limitations and challenges that all of humanity will face in the future, the forums at least provide a platform for conversation and reflection on the role of technology in shaping our world. We are confident that the Forum will make tremendous progress towards achieving global progress as it navigates a complex and rapidly evolving technological landscape.

