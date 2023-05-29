7 Google Analytics 4 misconfigurations to avoid





If you’ve read any of the guides we’ve published about Google Analytics 4 (GA4), you know that it’s not a plug-and-play analytics tool like Universal Analytics.

There’s a lot of information you need to absorb to be able to set up the GA4 properly, and time is ticking.

Google screenshot, May 2023

GA4 is a more complex tool, making it easier to make mistakes that can hinder the accuracy and reliability of the data collected.

In this article, we’ll look at five common mistakes people make with Google Analytics 4 and offer practical tips for avoiding them.

1. If you do not set the data retention period

GA4 comes with a default data retention period of 2 months, but you also have the option to set it to 14 months. The retention period applies to exploration custom reports, but standard report data does not expire.

After the retention period has passed, the data will be automatically deleted. This means that if you don’t change that setting when setting up GA4, you won’t be able to run year-over-year custom reports and you’ll lose valuable historical data.

To change the retention period,[データ設定]>[日付保持]and select 14 months in the dropdown.

retention settings.

You will also see a checkbox labeled “Reset user data on new activity”. This means that from the moment the user last accessed he will be counted against a data retention period of 14 months.

This means that each time the user participates in a new activity, the data retention period is extended by an additional 14 months.

To be honest, I can’t think of a use case for turning this option off, so I keep it on.

2. Dimension with high cardinality

A high-cardinality dimension is a dimension that contains more than 500 unique values ​​per day. This can create challenges and limitations for data analysis within GA4.

GA4 cardinality can have a negative impact on data accuracy and reliability.

For example, if you track the exact word count as a custom dimension on each article page, cardinality can be high if you have thousands of articles because the word count can vary from article to article.

How to fix high cardinality

To mitigate the impact of high cardinality on GA4, consider creating value buckets.

In the word count custom dimension example above, it doesn’t really matter if the article has 500 or 501 words. You can bucket values ​​into ranges like this:

<500. 500-1000. 1001-1500. 1501-2000. +2000.

Also, instead of pushing too many distinct values, there are only 5 different dimensions.

Also, as a best practice, always define custom dimensions wisely.

Make sure your custom dimensions are consistent with your analytical objectives, and consider the potential impact on data accuracy and resource consumption.

3. Not linked to a BigQuery account

Linking to BigQuery was available in Universal Analytics 360, but not in the free version. GA4 now gives all users access to its premium features.

Data is exported to BigQuery from the moment you connect, so it’s important to set it up initially to get as much historical data as possible.

BigQuery has a big advantage over GA4 custom reports because the data is not sampled. On the other hand, custom reports sample data when there are more than 10 million events in the discovery report.

To link GA4 to BigQuery, go to the BigQuery link in GA4 settings.

BigQuery link BigQuery link

To finish linking to BigQuery, you’ll need to create a BigQuery project that requires you to enter billing information.

It’s freemium, with 10 GB free each month. Beyond this number, you will be charged $0.02 per GB.

4. Custom Audience setup fails

GA4 has powerful audience building features, which you can read more about in our guide on how to create segments and audiences.

GA4 Audiences allow you to analyze specific data segments to gain valuable insights. For example, you can create target his users such as engaged users, subscribed users, and users who made a purchase in the last 30 days.

We recommend creating an ICP audience and marking it as a conversion.

Audiences cannot be retroactively dated, so it’s important to define your target audience at the beginning of your setup in order to collect historical data.

5. Using automatic migration from Universal Analytics

GA4 is completely different from UA and has a different data model.

Although there is an option to automatically collect Universal Analytics events, we recommend that you do not use it as this is an opportunity to rethink your analytics and redesign your event collection architecture to improve your analytics. increase.

Collect Universal Analytics events. 6. Don’t Filter Out Unwanted Referrals

E-commerce websites often have third-party payment processors hosted on different domains, and redirecting them to the website after the user completes checkout will result in different referrals, so GA does that. as a new session.

To avoid this and skew your conversion data, you should exclude such domains from referrals so that GAs don’t start new sessions.

For example, SEJ has a ‘sejr.nl’ domain for short links, which should be treated as the same domain, so I added it to the exclusion list.

Also, if you have subdomains and want to track across subdomains using the same GA4 properties, refer your own domain to maintain the same session when a user navigates from one subdomain to the main domain. should be excluded from

7. You didn’t select the correct report ID

The following Report ID options are available in GA4:

blend. Observed. device base. Reporting options for IDs.

Luckily, you can toggle these options at any time and they will be reflected in your custom exploration reports.

However, I would like to discuss why it is important to choose the right option depending on your business case.

If your website doesn’t have Login ID and User ID, you should choose “Device Based” in 99% of cases. This is because the other two options can skew your conversion data.

The reason is user privacy. When you enable Google Signals, GA will use your User ID to track you across devices and to verify if you are logged into her Google Services account on another device. Therefore, user identities may be exposed.

In such cases, hide user data from reports and model the data based on user behavior. Some degree of inaccuracy is possible because data modeling is an estimate rather than an exact measurement.

With the modeled and observed options, reports often show that “data thresholds have been applied” that affect data accuracy.

A threshold has been applied.

Try toggling these options to see how your data changes.

If you notice a large difference in conversion numbers between mixed observed identities and device-based identities, the latter option may be preferable.

Device-based IDs work similarly to Universal Analytics tracking.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is important to avoid common misconfigurations when setting up Google Analytics 4 to ensure accurate and reliable data collection.

By understanding these potential pitfalls and taking necessary countermeasures, you can maximize the power of GA4 and gain meaningful insight into your website or application.

Additionally, GA4 requires ongoing maintenance rather than a one-time setup.

Without regular monitoring and analysis of data, opportunities can be missed and problems can be difficult to identify and address in a timely manner.

Other resources:

Featured Image: Cast in Thousands/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-analytics-4-mistakes/487144/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos