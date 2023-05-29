Global and African Tech Ecosystem Leaders Pledge to ‘Unleash Digital for the New Africa’





As excitement builds ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) in Morocco this week, leaders of the global and African tech ecosystems are determined to advance the continent’s bold digital transformation mission. expressed.

Addressing the media at an industry roundtable briefing were senior executives from leading exhibiting partners at Africa’s largest tech and startup show, which will make its grand debut in the Red City of Marrakech from 31 May to 2 June 2023. rice field.

Among them was Morocco’s second largest telecom operator, Orange Maroc. Ms Hind Lafart, general secretary of Orange Maroc, said the French-headquartered multinational is determined to act as a catalyst for technological growth while supporting Africa’s digital transformation and inclusive efforts. said he was working on it.

“As the inaugural Diamond Sponsor of GITEX Africa, Orange Morocco will accelerate the digital transformation of all businesses, support the development of innovative Moroccan start-ups and contribute to making Morocco a technology hub in Africa. I will try my best to do it,” Rufal said. “Therefore, Orange has invested heavily in a state-of-the-art connectivity network both domestically and internationally, as well as a modern and secure infrastructure to support our trusted cloud products.

“Orange leverages the expertise of a leading group in 26 countries to provide the best customer service in the industry. Our commitment to excellence is recognized through numerous awards and honors. , demonstrating our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.”

Chinese tech giant Huawei will participate in the inaugural GITEX Africa, with a global launch at GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and startup event, to be held in Dubai in October 2022. One of the first exhibitors.

The technology giant opened its first office in Morocco in 2002 and since then has provided a range of technology solutions and services to the public and private sectors, as well as empowering Morocco’s digital workforce by training local talent in the field. It has created 8,000 local jobs underscoring the company’s commitment to powering transformation. The fields of big data, AI and coding.

“The development of science and technology has accelerated Africa’s digital transformation, and Huawei has been deeply involved in the African continent for 25 years,” said Chakib Ashor, Chief Strategy Officer of Huawei Morocco.

“GITEX Africa is a great opportunity to get serious about developing programs and supporting the growth of companies in the African region. We can explore how we can unlock value for the industry,” Ashor added. “That is why we are here at GITEX Africa to unlock digital for a new Africa.”

Dell Technologies, another leading exhibitor at GITEX Africa, has been a leading enabler of digital transformation for organizations in the region for decades, providing technologies that drive efficiency, resilience and progress. continue to be a person.

Nawfal Saoud, General Manager, Morocco, Dell Technologies, said: “Dell Technologies, along with its partners, will showcase agile, secure and future-ready IT infrastructure solutions at GITEX Africa 2023.” While embarking on an ambitious plan to boost job creation, innovation will drive digital transformation projects and contribute to the realization of the vision.

“We believe GITEX Africa provides a great opportunity to connect with organizations and stakeholders who are passionate about the digital transformation of the African economy. We look forward to showcasing our two-end portfolio”, including data, security, finance and client solutions. “

Other speakers at the roundtable to the media on GITEX Africa’s participation and aspirations for promoting digital inclusion and sustainable economic development in the world’s second-largest continent are Mr. Rashid Baalbi, Vice President of AUSIM was. Gasan Bouhia, Chief Advisor, EBRD. Morocco GM and Managing Director of Deloitte Morocco Cyber ​​Centre, Mr. Imade his partner, El Baraka. Mohamed Ahazzam, Head of African Francophone Presales, SAP North and West Africa.

“GITEX Africa is the ideal platform to drive digital transformation and innovation in the region,” Bouhia said. “By bringing together key stakeholders, the event will empower an ecosystem of startups and create the perfect momentum to drive Africa’s digitalization.”

“At GITEX Africa, SAP will showcase its latest innovations from solutions that incorporate AI and machine learning, blockchain, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT). Enterprises are responding to an exhilarating digital transformation.”

Bahrubi of AUSIM, an organization dedicated to the development of Morocco’s IT and digital sector, concluded: “We are fully committed to facilitating discussion on the role of digitization in the transformation of business in Morocco and fostering national and international cooperation.

“AUSIM plays a key role in facilitating the effective use of information and communication technologies across all sectors. AUSIM’s aim at this large-scale event is to promote the digital transformation of Moroccan companies and to promote the It’s about supporting the development of the digital sector.”

Uniting all communities across Africa’s innovation ecosystem

GITEX Africa 2023 will bring together 900 exhibitors and start-ups from over 100 countries, 250 leading investors, 250 conference speakers, 30 government delegations and tens of thousands of visitors from across the continent. Participants gather.

Meanwhile, the GITEX Africa Digital Summit will explore the most pertinent transformative topics to advance Africa’s digital agenda, from generative AI and digital cities, or fintech and agritech to healthcare, energy and innovation, for 140 hours. Lead 10 conference tracks comprised of mind-stretching content. , the Sustainable Development Goals, and the world’s most exciting startup ecosystem.

GITEX Africa is hosted by the Digital Development Authority (ADD) under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. The 3-day Super Connector event is hosted by KAOUN International.

For more information, please visit www.GITEXAfrica.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About GITEX Africa:

GITEX AFRICA (www.GITEXAfrica.com) is GITEX GLOBAL’s first overseas venture, leveraging a 42-year legacy of connecting technology giants, governments, start-ups, investors and global innovation hubs to expand global reach. Accelerate, collaborate and explore new journeys. A technology continent rising in the world. The show will take place in Marrakech, Morocco from 31 May to 2 June 2023 and will shape the vision of a more connected, sustainable, inclusive and innovative digital economy. This landmark event was launched in partnership with the Agency for Digital Development (ADD), a strategic public entity leading the digital transformation agenda of the Moroccan government under the jurisdiction of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform. KAOUN International, the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) overseas event organizer, is leading the partnership for this highly anticipated technology show.

