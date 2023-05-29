How to plan your trip using Google My Maps





Google My Maps opens in Google Chrome with your custom map

Whether you are planning a vacation or a day trip, being able to plan your trip in more detail can be very useful. So it’s worth learning how to use Google My Maps for planning.

Google Maps is arguably one of the best wayfinding software available, but there are some features that Google would like to split into separate services.

One example of this is the ability to customize maps currently stored in Google My Maps. This allows you to plan custom routes, set multiple markers, and add details like notes and colored labels.

For example, the map above shows maps of some of the most popular destinations in Paris, with added detail in the form of overviews showing different layers for different types of locations.

Below are instructions on how to do a basic setup and optional steps to get the map really working.

How to use Google My Maps

Go to Google My Maps and log in to your Google account

Create a new map and give it a name

Enter or import your destination

Customize tags, labels and images

tools and requirements

Google account

desktop browser

A step-by-step guide on how to use Google My Maps1. Go to Google My Maps and create a map

Google Chrome will open Google My Maps and show you where to create a new map

(Image: Future/Google My Maps)

First, open Google My Maps and sign in to your Google account. In the upper left corner of the screen, you will see a button that says “Create New Pin”. Click on it and give your map a name by clicking on the map title field in the index on the left side of the screen.

2. Add Destination Pins

Google Chrome will open Google My Maps and show you where to drop the pin

(Image: Future)

Then add a pin to your destination on the map. To do this, use the search bar as in standard Google Maps, or press the pin logo to turn your mouse into a crosshair and manually place your destination.

3. Label and describe your destination

Google My Maps opens in Google Chrome with a place to add a title, description and photo to the map.

(Image: Future/Google My Maps)

A box will appear where you can type your own label (or use that label if you used the text box search method), add a short description or note, or add media to that location. You can .

story continues

This media can be uploaded from your device, URL, Google Drive, Google Images results, or YouTube.

4. (Optional) Add lines or routes.

Screenshot showing how to add routes and lines to Google My Maps

(Image: Future/Google My Maps)

If you’re traveling on foot, by car, or by bike, you can draw lines and directions between your destinations by pressing the three dots connected circles below the search bar (pictured above). You can choose to enter your destination directly into the index on the left side of the page or click on an existing pin to connect.

5. (Optional) Customize your map

Screenshot of how to customize Google My Maps

(Image: Future/Google My Maps)

There are many ways to make your maps bright, colorful, and detailed.

You can change the pin color or icon by clicking the paint can icon on the pin or the index bar next to the pin name in the index.

You can change the terrain of the map by clicking the dropdown menu titled “Basemap” at the bottom of the index.

You can also split your pins into layers by clicking Add Layer. This allows you to turn the visibility of specific layers on or off, as well as isolate destinations with the filters you want. What day of the trip will you go, what kind of place will you go, etc.

6. (Optional) Share and/or publish your map

Screenshot of Google My Maps showing how to share a map

(Image: Future/Google My Maps)

Once your map is ready, you can share it with family and travel companions, or publish it online for blogs, social media, and projects.

[共有]Click to display a window with sharing options, where you can toggle map visibility, searchability, whether to attach details to the map, and options for sharing links and sharing on Drive.

Click the preview button to see how it will look to non-collaborators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/google-maps-plan-trip-130025588.html

