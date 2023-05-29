Canadian Startup News of the Week (5/28/23)





Top Stories of the Week ABCELLERA Receives $300 Million in Government General Funding for Biotech Campus

Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive $300 million through its Strategic Innovation Fund to upgrade existing facilities across Vancouver and develop a state-of-the-art biotech campus with preclinical antibody development facilities .

Benchsci Closes C$95 Million Series D to Expand AI Drug Discovery Platform

BenchSci, a Toronto-based company that helps pharmaceutical companies use artificial intelligence to accelerate research and development, has secured C$95 million in Series D funding.

Evaluate UCP and NDP’s plans for technology as Alberta’s election day approaches

Pre-voting for the 2023 Alberta General Election has already begun. What is being considered in the local tech sector?

SHOPIFY Expands POS Hardware to Canadian Retailers After Initial U.S. Launch

Shopify is making its POS hardware solutions available in Canada as part of its broader product strategy for both online and offline commerce.

Summer Camps for Canadian Engineers are Back: STARTUPFEST Returns July 12-14

Asset manager MCLOUD aims to go private as Nasdaq delisting looms

A tight stock market, low trading volumes and other macroeconomic factors have prompted Calgary-based cloud services provider mCloud to consider going private to weather the recession.

Code for Canada ED: Dismissed Tech Employees Miss Public Service Opportunities

Code For Canada’s Dorothy Eng argues that technology professionals will enjoy the challenge of designing solutions for everyone in Canada, not just those who can afford it.

‘Revolution Is Coming’: Why Canada’s Semiconductor Industry Needs Overhaul

Blumind co-founder Niraj Mathur discusses his experience building a deep tech company in Canada and why he feels it’s time for a total revolution in the semiconductor industry.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions and Layoffs VAN – Cognosys – $2M (Read More) LON – Locorum – $1.2M (Read More) TOR – Spellbook (Formerly Rally) – $10.9M (Read More) TOR – Wingmate – $1M (read more) ) MTL – Novist – $27M (read more) BetaKit Podcast Awakening to Buzzfeed, Gawker and Vice with Jonathan Goldby of Canada

“It’s a very unhealthy way of living, working, and ultimately not a successful way of maintaining a publication.”

Canadaland News Editor Jonathan Goldsby joins us on the rampant demise of digital media publications launched in the 2000s and how they compare to the gradual demise of traditional media. discuss. Advice for the aspiring young journalist includes researching his model for the ideal media business in 2023.

What’s next for SHOPIFY?

“This announcement communicated two things. What we are removing is not the main part of our mission, it is a side quest, and we don’t really care about this. And our company has cultural issues of who we hire and what we focus on.”

Business Insider’s retail and e-commerce writer Madeleine Stone joins us to discuss the future of Shopify’s “main quest” after job cuts and the sale of its logistics division.

