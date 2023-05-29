Doom Legendary Designer John Romero Talks AI Game Design





Widely regarded as a pioneer of the first-person shooter genre, American game designer John Romero created a landmark classic that left an indelible mark on the gaming world.

With a career spanning three decades and an unparalleled passion for pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment, Romero has taken him from the iconic corridors of Wolfenstein 3D to the hellish depths of Doom and the adrenaline-fueled multiplayer chaos of Quake. All the while, it has cemented its name in gaming history. His work has captivated millions of players around the world.

But Romero’s expertise and foresight go far beyond his pioneering contributions to the FPS genre, so this interview does more than just revisit its past glory. The Recursive interviewed game design luminaries in Miami during his latest Infobip Shift developer conference to reframe the future of the gaming industry, the role of artificial intelligence, and how we play. We shared our thoughts on other exciting trends that are emerging.

From the rise of competitive gaming and the potential impact of AI-driven game design, Romero not only gives us a glimpse of what lies ahead in the ever-evolving gaming world, but also explores the fascinating future that awaits us. It also offers exploration of possibilities. of interactive entertainment.

The Recursive: Is it easier for developers now than when you started 30 years ago when it comes to game development and all the competition in the industry?

John Romero: It depends. Knowing a lot about game development makes development a lot easier, because how much you know about the industry varies greatly from person to person. With technologies like Unreal and Unity, it might be easier now, because you no longer need to run an engine.

But using these technologies also requires a great deal of learning. Just because someone wrote an engine like his Unreal, to actually make a game with it you have to learn how to use it. You cannot simply initiate a drag and drop. You really need to understand how it works.

Therefore, understanding how to use it requires a great deal of effort and learning. That way the game is finished and development progresses faster. But with so many games released so far, everyone has already done a lot.

And how are you going to differentiate your game? So design is the heavy lifting right now, not really the technology. That means you have to come up with something interesting for people to play, and something they haven’t seen before.

And that’s where indie really shines, and where indie game developers really prove that they’re making a huge contribution to the industry through their perspectives and experiences with games. They will do things that big companies don’t do. And because it’s , it’s going to be a big experiment by a big company, and it’s going to cost a lot of money. But indies do it smaller, cheaper, and take bigger risks.

When you talk about first-person shooters, what do you think has kept them popular over the years?

I have to say that this is a shooter experience. What makes this so appealing is that you feel like you are there. And it’s you and the game. Spatial design is a genre that continues to expand. So until Battle Royale (an online multiplayer video game genre that blends survival and exploration with survival gameplay – ed.) people got a little tired of deathmatches.

Battle royale is similar to deathmatch, so it’s just a big map with more people participating. But it does mean a lot, and in Battle Royale, it’s interesting to see the split as his FPS design finally takes a new direction.

CS:GO, on the other hand, is a spawn-and-die game, right? And the game is all about lightning fast, hardcore, crazy action. Battle Royale isn’t someone who wants to have fun shooting, and wants to be shot as soon as they land. So they have a little time to feel themselves participating before being killed.

But the reality of battle royale is that you’re in a deathmatch and more casual players can play for a while before getting killed by someone who’s actually good at it. It is precisely because of this reality that battle royale designs are advancing.

So it’s great to see so much activity in the shooter design realm and how each shooter differentiates, divides, and creates new areas from one another. So this alone tells us that shooters still have an infinite future.

How has the gaming industry changed in the last 30 years?

Things have changed a lot. Many of the companies that were really big in the 80’s are dead now, with the exception of EA, for example. Yet life goes on. Many companies from the 90’s were said to be the next era. There are still plenty of companies from the 90’s like Blizzard and Ubisoft.

But coming from an industry background, I was there when the game industry started. 1977 was the year the gaming industry really took off on cassette tapes. And the late 70’s and 80’s were really defined by the trinity of 8-bit computers, primarily the Apple II, TRS-80 and Commodore.

That was the beginning, everything was indie at first, there were no big companies. It was all indie people making games in their bedrooms, and some of them wanted to sell them and became publishers and distributors.

In the development of the gaming industry, the early industry, it is very important to chart the factors that caused this industry at the time, with the Apple II as a component of focus.

But the industry is constantly changing. And if you’re in this industry, you’re looking at everything – you see companies coming up and making really great things and chasing them, but maybe that company shuts down. , are bought out, other companies are formed, people split up and start new things.

I’ve been watching this for a long time and it looks great. That’s how it works, and it’s constantly evolving. There’s always a split group, there’s always new people coming together from the group to make something new, everyone’s there to make a difference and make cool new things and that’s what drives the industry forward. How to do it.

In fact, what trends do you see in the future of the industry?

AI is so good at creativity right now that using it is just a resource and a way of approaching things. There’s a lot of application code, and there’s a lot of interesting things AI can do in that code, and it’s daunting. Half of what is taught is code, and ChatGPT contains an incredible amount of code. Knows all languages ​​and is really nice.

So in-game usage is going to be the really, really interesting part. I don’t think we’ve gotten there yet, like coming up with ideas that no one has thought of before. But the AI ​​will do it, because it doesn’t yet know how to do it. And everyone is trying to get there.

But using AI to store content creation, such as narration like spoken dialogue or having someone read something to you, means it’s baked in forever. On the other hand, it means making games just by coming up with something that sounds, in the same way that AI makes games just by sitting there. And in the game he spends an inordinate amount of time just talking to one character.

That’s really interesting. Because it changes the focus of that one thing of him and people say what if he had one character of his do this what if he had 100 characters here he would differentiate between them Because you will spend a lot of time wondering if you need it.

So we had to find a way to use AI to distinguish between each of these personalities. And it will be very interesting to see how people do it. I had the design of the game before writing it, which I will write about in my forthcoming book, and there are some interesting ideas about using AI in the far future. It’s not possible right now, but one day we may be able to do some of those things.

Currently, there is a lot of research on AI. No one seemed to notice it until it exploded. And it blew up so big that everyone else had to reply too soon with what they were working on. AI is the focus of everything right now, and I’m not afraid of it myself. Rather, we see AI as a great tool to help us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/inside-the-mind-of-a-gaming-icon-a-conversation-with-legendary-doom-game-designer-john-romero/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos