WWDC 2023: Apple may launch trade-in program for new Mac models including Mac Studio, M2 MacBook Air and more





Apple is gearing up for WWDC 2023 in a week’s time, and is expected to announce some exciting releases during that time, including iOS 17 and the revolutionary Reality Pro headset. What’s more, Bloomberg’s Marc Garman says Apple is preparing a major fix behind the scenes and intends to announce new Macs at next week’s event.

9To5Mac reports that Mark Gurman recently tweeted that Apple will launch a trade-in program for various new Mac models starting June 5, coinciding with the WWDC keynote. On the same day, Apple will update its trade-in website to add the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro as eligible devices for trade-in.

As a result, individuals who own the Mac models listed above will have the opportunity to trade in their current device and receive credit toward the purchase of a new Mac. For example, an M2 MacBook Air (13-inch) user has rumored that Apple will announce during his WWDC that he will be trading in his existing machine for credit towards a 15-inch MacBook Air. You have a choice. Likewise, this opportunity applies to users of his 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Parker Ortolani reportedly took to Twitter to highlight that Apple has historically accepted trade-ins for certain products, even if successors aren’t readily available. With this in mind, it is possible to trade in a 6th generation iPad mini even though there is no 7th generation iPad mini on the market.

The report adds that a similar scenario could apply to Mac Studio as well. Apple is not expected to announce a new Mac Studio during his WWDC this year. However, since the Mac Studio utilizes Apple’s previous-generation M1 chip, a customer could trade in the Mac Studio for a 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro or his M2-powered device, such as a Mac. You have the opportunity to earn credits. mini.

Updated on May 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/wwdc-2023-apple-might-launch-trade-in-program-for-new-mac-models-including-mac-studio-m2-macbook-air-and-more-11685342949211.html

